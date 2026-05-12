MK Masters Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Kebab Shop in the City of Mandurah, WA

MANDURAH, WA, AUSTRALIA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MK Masters has been honoured with the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Kebab Shop in the City of Mandurah, Western Australia. This prestigious recognition highlights the business’s dedication to exceptional food quality, outstanding customer service, and its strong reputation within the local community.Known for its authentic Turkish-inspired cuisine, generous portions, and welcoming atmosphere, MK Masters has become a favourite dining destination for locals and visitors alike. Customers consistently praise the business for its flavour-packed kebabs, fresh salads, delicious meat boxes, and friendly service. Located on the corner of Gordon and Shepherd Roads in Mandurah, the family-run business has built a loyal customer base through its commitment to consistency, quality ingredients, and a positive dining experience.Online reviews frequently highlight the exceptional customer service and the quality of the food offered at MK Masters. Many customers describe the restaurant as one of the best kebab destinations in Mandurah, complimenting the freshness of the ingredients, generous servings, and welcoming environment. Community discussions online have also praised the restaurant’s meat boxes and authentic flavours, further reinforcing its growing reputation across the region. The team at MK Masters continues to focus on delivering high-quality meals and exceptional service to every customer who walks through their doors. Their passion for authentic flavours and community-focused hospitality has helped them stand out in Mandurah’s competitive dining scene.Customers consistently praise MK Masters for its outstanding flavours, generous portions, and welcoming atmosphere. One happy customer described the restaurant’s reopening as “kicking flavour and quality goals out the park,” adding that the line out the door was “worth the wait.” Other reviews highlight the friendly staff, excellent customer service from the owner, and the restaurant’s reputation for serving some of the best doner kebabs and meat boxes in Mandurah. Diners also frequently mention the warm hospitality, with one couple sharing that they enjoyed a wonderful lunch, great conversation with the owner, and looked forward to returning again soon.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on MK Masters please visit their facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581217299338# and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

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