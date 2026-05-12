Fortune 500 Executive Stacy Winsett to Appear on The Jeff Crilley Show, Followed by Dallas-Area Book Signing

Book cover of From Ashes to Influence: Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith by Stacy Winsett — a leadership memoir on resilience, moral courage, and servant leadership. Stacy Winsett — author, speaker, and leadership advisor on trauma-informed leadership, moral courage, and servant leadership.

Two May appearances mark the next chapter for the debut leadership memoir From Ashes to Influence: Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith

These appearances are not really about the book. They are about the conversation the book is starting - about what real leadership looks like in the moments that don’t make the highlight reel.” — Stacy Winsett, Author of From Ashes to Influence

LANTANA, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacy Winsett, a senior HR executive with more than two decades of leadership experience across global Fortune 500 companies and author of From Ashes to Influence : Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith, will make two public appearances in May in support of her debut book.On Sunday, May 18, 2026, Winsett will be a featured guest on The Jeff Crilley Show , hosted by Emmy Award–winning journalist and former WFAA reporter Jeff Crilley. The conversation will explore Winsett's decades inside Fortune 500 boardrooms, the personal story behind the book, and her vision for what she calls the disciplined, ethical use of authority in today's high-pressure business environment.Two days later, on Tuesday, May 20, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM Central, Stacy Winsett will host a public book signing at Fogo de Chão in Irving, Texas. The evening will bring together readers, colleagues, and members of the local business community for conversation, signed copies, and reflections from the author. Seating is limited to 100 guests, and RSVP is required. To reserve a seat, visit stacywinsett.com Drawing on a career that spans American Airlines, Gates Corporation, Orica, Weir Oil & Gas, Herc Rentals, Trillium Flow Technologies, and RATP Dev, Winsett has spent decades inside the rooms where leadership is tested — labor negotiations, crisis response, ethical investigations, and cultural transformation. From Ashes to Influence brings that experience to the page and has drawn early praise from senior executives, authors, and leadership practitioners, with endorsements from Valerie M. Grubb, David Brown, Hamid Sarshar, Wayne Goldberg, Matt Booterbaugh, Tribby Warfield, and Jim Hamel.From Ashes to Influence: Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith is available now on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats. Stacy Winsett is also available for keynote speeches, leadership retreats, executive forums, and podcast interviews.About Stacy WinsettStacy Winsett is a senior executive leader, author, and speaker with decades of experience in human resources, labor relations, and organizational transformation across Fortune 500 companies including American Airlines, Gates Corporation, Orica, Weir Oil & Gas, Herc Rentals, Trillium Flow Technologies, and RATP Dev. She has led global HR functions across aerospace, oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, and transit, negotiating more than 125 collective bargaining agreements with zero work interruptions and guiding organizations through mergers, acquisitions, crisis response, and cultural transformation.Stacy holds SPHR, GPHR, and SHRM-SCP certifications and is a certified Mediator and Executive Coach. She holds a Master's in Dispute Resolution and a Bachelor's in Business Administration. She served on the Florida Gulf Coast University Advisory Board, the SMU CHRO Roundtable, and the Greater Southlake Women's Society and is a current Advisory Board member of SMU Women in Leadership. She lives in Lantana, Texas. Learn more at stacywinsett.com.

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