Tenovi Selected to Participate in CPESN® USA Pharmacist Remote Care Initiative

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Tenovi to Revitalize Rural Healthcare and Scale Pharmacist-Led Remote Care

PORTSMOUTH , NH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenovi , a leading remote technology innovator transforming remote medical device data for clinical care teams, today announced that its remote patient and therapeutic monitoring platform has been selected to participate in the CPESN USA Pharmacist Remote Care Initiative, as a Technology Solutions Provider (TSP). This collaboration will extend data sharing capabilities to pharmacist-led remote care across the nationwide CPESNmovement.This selection follows a thorough evaluation led by CPESNUSA clinical and compliance leadership, focused on pharmacy workflow integration and the ability to produce, document, and share measurable patient outcomes as part of the Pharmacist Remote Care Initiative.Chronic disease affects 75% of U.S. adults and accounts for 90% of the nation’s $4.9 trillion in annual healthcare spending.¹ To address this, Tenovi’s platform has been vetted for clinical accuracy, CMS compliance, and seamless integration into the community pharmacy workflow. This initiative targets rural areas, where the local pharmacist is often the most accessible healthcare provider between traditional office visits.By aligning with CPESNUSA Initiative objectives, Tenovi’s cellular-enabled monitoring solutions unite with the clinical expertise of CPESNpharmacies to address critical care gaps and create a sustainable, recurring clinical revenue stream for independent pharmacies. The solution provides turnkey workflows and streamlined processes that allow pharmacists to operate at the peak of their clinical license, bringing continuous care to patients regardless of proximity to a medical center.Tenovi’s cellular connectivity is engineered to overcome technology barriers often found in rural areas by eliminating the need for Wi-Fi, apps, or complex pairing. The Tenovi Cellular Gateway serves as a central hub for over 60 Bluetooth remote monitoring devices, utilizing an integrated visual reminder system to drive higher patient adherence and engagement."Growing up in a Wisconsin town of fewer than 600 people, I saw firsthand that the local pharmacy was the heartbeat of our community," said Brandon Haag, Vice President of Sales, PBM, Payer, Pharmacy at Tenovi. "I remember accompanying my grandmother and realizing she saw her pharmacist far more often than her doctor; it was there that I first witnessed the profound empathy and care independent pharmacists provide. Tenovi is honored to be an approved CPESNUSA Technology Solutions Provider. We are committed to empowering these local heroes with the tools they need to deliver the compassionate, connected care that every patient deserves, regardless of their ZIP code."“At CPESN, we’re focused on aligning care teams around shared goals—better outcomes for patients and sustainable value for payers and communities. Collaborating with Tenovi helps advance that mission by enabling technology that supports data-driven, value-based care workflows and makes it easier to scale high-quality services through local Independent Community Pharmacies,” said Leanne Haley-Brown, Program Lead, CPESNRemote Care Initiative.This collaboration represents a shift in how chronic disease is managed and positions the local pharmacist as an effective collaborator in closing care gaps. CPESNpharmacies interested in participating can contact CPESNUSA or Tenovi to learn more about onboarding and the program's availability in their state.About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 60 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com About CPESNUSALaunched in 2016 through efforts of the National Community Pharmacists Association and Community Care of North Carolina, CPESNUSA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. CPESNNetworks continue to expand across the country with 44 local networks in 47 states plus the District of Columbia. Over 8,500 pharmacy providers have joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that improve outcomes and lower costs. To learn more, visit www.CPESN.com ¹ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “About Chronic Diseases.” Chronic Disease Center. https://www.cdc.gov/chronic-disease/data-research/facts-stats/

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