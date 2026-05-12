Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Golden Qi Holdings, LLC (“Golden”) for operating and advertising fake businesses to scam the H-1B visa program. This lawsuit follows the OAG’s launch of its ongoing, wide-sweeping investigation into suspected fraud and abuse of the H-1B visa program.

In addition to the company, Yuan Yao, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, is also a defendant in the case. Yao owns and manages several Texas entities, including Golden, that operate websites that falsely advertise childcare services. These businesses claim to provide legitimate services in order to fraudulently sponsor H-1B visas for employees. In reality, the services advertised on the websites are nonexistent. Examples of the alleged sham businesses include Allen Infant Care Center and DFW ABA Center.

Blaze Media reporter Sara Gonzales recently visited the location listed for the Allen Infant Care Center. She did not find any childcare at all. Instead, she found an empty building and a playground overgrown with vegetation. Gonzales spoke with an individual familiar with the property who claimed that the facility has not operated for an extended period of time and alleged that Yao “sells visas.” The individual further claimed that Defendant Yao’s father works for the Chinese government, which sends him significant amounts of money. Yao received federal and state childcare and business subsidies but used “none of it” for the childcare businesses. He owns several businesses, many of which list the same vacant address associated with Allen Infant Care Center. He also lacks proper licensure to operate the childcare facilities he advertises.

“Let this be a warning to anyone considering trying to scam the H-1B visa program. I will continue fighting to ensure that the H-1B program serves the interests of Americans, not Chinese nationals, and that those who abuse the program are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will continue to work to stop any foreign national from entering this country unlawfully.”

Attorney General Paxton brings this suit to halt these ongoing violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (“DTPA”) and Texas Human Resources Code. The lawsuit seeks to end the defendant’s illegal activity and to recover up to $10,000 for each violation of the DTPA among other civil penalties. To read the lawsuit, click here.