Women in Aviation Open House to Showcase Aviation Careers

The Women in Aviation Southwest Florida Chapter will host a Women in Aviation Open House from 3-4 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at the new Aviation Maintenance Technology School, 27500 Challenger Blvd., to help students, families and the community explore aviation career opportunities.

The open house will give attendees the opportunity to tour the brand-new aviation maintenance technology facility, learn about aviation career pathways and meet industry professionals and mentors. The event is open to high school and college students, people exploring STEM and skilled trades, educators and counselors, veterans, adult career changers, and aviation and workforce partners.

As Charlotte County continues to build the next generation of workforce, aviation education is becoming an important part of the local talent pipeline. Recent aviation hangar openings for Charlotte Technical College and Charlotte High School at Punta Gorda Airport are helping connect students with hands-on training, career exploration and industry exposure close to home.

“This open house is an opportunity to show students and residents that aviation careers are not out of reach,” said Kay Tracy, director for the Charlotte County Economic Development Office. “From maintenance and technology to operations and skilled trades, aviation offers strong career pathways for the next generation of Charlotte County’s workforce.”

For more information about the Women in Aviation Southwest Florida Chapter, visit waiswfl.com .

For information, contact Maria Vastola at 941-764-4942 or maria.vastola@charlottecountyfl.gov

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