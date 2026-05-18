Insero Advisors Strengthens Strategic Business Advisory Services Platform Through Acquisition of Actel Advisory Group

Nancy Catarisano, CEO of Insero Advisors (Photo Credit: Natalie Sinisgalli) Pat Dinolfo, Managing Director of Actel Advisory Group

Insero Advisors, a Rallyday Partners Portfolio Company, Strengthens Strategic Business Advisory Services Platform Through Acquisition of Actel Advisory Group

We are excited to join Insero because of our shared values and client-first approach. Together, we will better support clients with expanded capabilities across the full business lifecycle.” — Pat Dinolfo, Managing Director of Actel Advisory Group

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insero Advisors , LLC (Insero), a Rallyday Partners portfolio company and a leading provider of accounting, tax, and advisory services, has acquired Actel Advisory Group , a market research and strategy consulting firm.Founded in 1989, Actel Advisory Group operates nationally and is headquartered in Rochester, New York. Insero currently employs approximately 160 professionals across offices in Rochester and Ithaca. The combination adds 11 employees to Insero and further expands its strategic advisory capabilities and market-facing service offerings.For more than 35 years, Actel Advisory Group has helped companies, investors, and executives make informed strategic decisions through primary research and actionable market intelligence. The firm serves Fortune 100 companies, private equity firms, and privately held businesses across a diverse range of industries, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, software, and logistics. Actel provides a broad suite of strategic advisory services, including voice-of-customer research, market assessments, competitive benchmarking, growth strategy, and custom intelligence solutions. Its work is designed to help clients reduce risk and make more confident business decisions.Insero has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional service and forward-thinking solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and individuals. With the addition of Actel, Insero further expands its strategic advisory capabilities, enhancing the breadth and depth of solutions available to clients.“Private equity investors move quickly and need diligence partners who can validate an investment thesis from multiple angles,” said Nancy Catarisano , CEO of Insero Advisors. “Actel’s expertise, combined with Insero’s technical accounting and financial due diligence capabilities, allows us to deliver a more integrated view of market opportunity, financial quality and operational risk so investors can make decisions with speed and confidence.”“Actel Advisory Group has always been grounded in exceptional client service, trusted relationships, and delivering actionable insights that help clients make informed business decisions,” said Pat Dinolfo, Managing Director of Actel Advisory Group. “We are excited to join Insero because of our shared values and client-first approach. Together, we will be even better positioned to support clients with expanded capabilities and resources across the full business lifecycle, while continuing to provide the high-touch service, responsiveness, and strategic guidance our clients have come to expect.”Insero partners with like-minded advisory and professional services firms to expand capabilities, deepen expertise, and deliver a broader, more integrated set of solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for clients. At the same time, the firm offers a dynamic platform for experienced professionals seeking a compelling next chapter—one defined by opportunity, collaboration, and the ability to make a greater impact.About InseroInsero is a Rochester-based accounting and advisory firm with a unique focus on people. Insero’s purpose is to deliver solutions that inspire confidence, fueled by genuine care. This focus, along with valuing trust, growth, and innovation, is how Insero redefines the experience of working with an accounting and advisory firm beyond industry standards. Insero operates an alternative practice structure in which Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, and Insero Advisors, LLC, provides business advisory, tax, and other non-attest services. Learn more at www.inseroadvisors.com About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm that was built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving and partnering with emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday’s purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most amount of people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. Drawing upon its four sources of capital – creative, financial, experiential, and human capital – the firm’s ‘by founders for founders’ strategy provides an alternative to traditional private equity for those that want to go even further, elevate entire industries, and have an experience of a lifetime together. More information regarding Rallyday is available at www.rallydaypartners.com

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