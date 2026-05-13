International Polo Tour® Makes Historic Return in Ecuador with the IPT BUGGATTI World Cup Invitational

Photo Credit: Courtesy of International Polo Tour® Photo Credit: Courtesy of International Polo Tour®

Team USA defends its title June 6 at the IPT BUGGATTI World Cup in Ecuador, presented by OUI Producciones, International Polo Tour® and Hotels at Sea®

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of the Summer Saturday nights at Morven Park & highly anticipated and rapidly selling-out September 19th Sunset PoloWhite Lotus 250th Anniversary Invitational World Cup benefiting We Will Survive Cancer in Leesburg, Virginia, the International Polo Tour (IPT) continues its global momentum with the return of the upcoming IPT BUGGATTI World Cup Invitational on June 6, 2026, at the breathtaking La Palma Resort & Polo Club in Puembo, Ecuador.Now celebrating its 5th annual edition, this prestigious international event will once again feature the IPT Hotels at Sea Polo Team USAreturning as defending champions in a thrilling showdown against Team Ecuador. Set against the majestic backdrop of the Andes Mountains, the tournament blends world-class polo, luxury hospitality, international tourism, and vibrant South American culture into one unforgettable experience.Presented by OUI Producciones with the International Polo Tourand Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises, the IPT BUGGATTI World Cup Invitational reflects the refined lifestyle, innovation, and international prestige associated with the BUGGATTI brand with the sport of polo.The afternoon begins with elite international polo competition at 2:00 PM, featuring top players, fast-paced action, and the electric atmosphere that has become synonymous with IPT events around the world.Representing the IPT Polo Team USAin Ecuador will be an accomplished lineup of American-born polo players including Tareq Salahi serving as Team Captain, alongside Nizar Zakka, Marcos Bignoli, and Shawn Roberts- all proudly representing IPT Polo Team USAon the international stage.As sunset arrives over Ecuador, the celebration transitions into the highly anticipated Epic Après Polo Party beginning at 6:00 PM, where guests will experience live music, fashion, cocktails, fine cuisine, luxury hospitality, and the signature OUI Producciones presented by IPT Polo Teams that has captivated audiences from South America to Antarctica to Asia to Europe and beyond.As one of South America’s premier luxury tourism gateways, Ecuador also serves as the launching point for world-renowned Galápagos Islands voyages aboard luxury expedition ships from leading cruise brands including Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises. Guests interested in combining the IPT BUGGATTI World Cup Invitational with a luxury Galápagos Islands sailing experience are encouraged to contact the Galápagos specialists at Hotels & Resorts at SeaLuxury Cruises for personalized cruise planning and VIP travel arrangements.In addition, cruise guests and polo enthusiasts interested in attending the Ecuador match, receiving complimentary VIP polo tickets, or learning more about upcoming International Polo Tourevents worldwide, including the upcoming summer season at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia, are encouraged to contact the International Polo Tourand Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises directly for VIP availability and hospitality information.“Continuing now into our 5th season in Ecuador alongside such loyal partners and supporters is a strategic partnership for the International Polo Tour Hotels at Sea programs,” said Tareq Salahi, Chairman of the Board of the International Polo Tour& Hotels & Resorts at Sea. “La Palma Resort & Polo Club provides the perfect stage for this international celebration, combining world-class facilities, breathtaking scenery, and a growing passion for the sport of polo. This will truly be an unforgettable weekend in Ecuador.”Guests interested in overnight accommodations at La Palma Resort & Polo Club may visit:For tickets to the IPT BUGGATTI World Cup Invitational, visit:To learn more about the International Polo Tourand its global initiatives, visit:ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL POLO TOURThe International Polo Tour(IPT) is a global organization dedicated to advocating the sport of polo through prestigious competition, international cultural exchange, luxury hospitality experiences, tourism initiatives, diplomacy, and philanthropic programs.IPT connects athletes, global brands, governments, and communities through the shared power of sport and culture. As part of its continued expansion, the organization is developing one of the world’s most technologically advanced climate-controlled indoor polo stadiums in South Florida, scheduled to open by 2030, creating a new global destination for sport, entertainment, tourism, and charitable impact.Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, luxury suites, or partnership opportunities related to the IPT Stadium initiative are encouraged to contact the International Polo Tour for additional information:Contact IPT: https://internationalpolotour.com/contact-us%2Fstaff%2Fplayers

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