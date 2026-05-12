Early Hurricane Preparation Helps Orange County Seniors Stay Safe

Preparing for hurricane season can look different for older adults, especially those who rely on medications, medical equipment or caregiver support. Orange County encourages seniors and their families to begin planning early so they can remain safe, comfortable and connected if severe weather impacts the region.

Older adults may face additional challenges during hurricanes, particularly if daily routines depend on consistent access to healthcare, electricity or transportation. Power outages, mobility limitations or communication barriers can make it more difficult to respond quickly when conditions change.

“Early preparation is critical for older adults because many rely on medications, medical equipment, mobility aids or caregiver support that can be disrupted during severe weather,” said Nicole Brown, Program Manager for Orange County’s Office on Aging. “Planning ahead helps ensure those needs continue to be met, even if conditions change rapidly.”

Creating a simple emergency plan is an important first step. Seniors should consider where they would go if evacuation becomes necessary and identify family members, neighbors or caregivers who can assist. Discussing these details in advance can reduce uncertainty and help everyone respond more confidently during an emergency.

Maintaining an adequate supply of medications and essential items is also important. Orange County recommends keeping at least a seven-day supply of prescriptions, food, water and other daily necessities. Refilling prescriptions early in hurricane season can help prevent gaps if pharmacies close or deliveries are delayed.

“Having those essentials ready ahead of time helps older adults maintain independence and feel more confident if conditions change quickly,” said Brown.

Orange County offers resources to support residents who may need additional assistance during emergencies. Special Needs shelters are available for individuals who require electricity for medical equipment or additional medical support. Seniors who may need transportation assistance or extra help are encouraged to register with the County’s Special Needs Program through Orange County Emergency Management before hurricane season begins.

Family members, neighbors and caregivers can also play an important role by helping older adults review plans, gather supplies and stay informed before and after a storm. Knowing someone is available to check in can provide reassurance and help seniors feel supported.

“If hurricane preparedness feels overwhelming, start small and take it one step at a time,” said Brown. “Even a basic plan and a few essential supplies can make a meaningful difference.”

Taking steps now can help older residents feel more secure and better prepared if severe weather threatens Central Florida.

For more information about hurricane preparedness resources for older adults, visit Hurricane Safety Guide or contact the Orange County Office on Aging.