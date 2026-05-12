Mercury Fiber Announces Fort Gratiot Family as 2025 Fiber Giveaway Winner

Don Smith of Fort Gratiot, Michigan accepts Mercury Fiber Internet Giveaway

Don Smith of Fort Gratiot wins one year of free 1 Gig Mercury Fiber Internet

We are proud to welcome the Smiths to Mercury Fiber and are excited to provide fast, reliable fiber internet connectivity to families across Fort Gratiot and communities throughout Michigan.” — AJ Long, Acting CEO of Mercury Fiber

FORT GRATIOT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercury Fiber is proud to announce Don Smith of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, as the winner of the company’s 2025 Fiber Giveaway program. Smith and his family will receive one year of free Mercury Fiber Internet, including equipment, a prize valued at more than $1,700.Smith was randomly selected at the end of 2025 from residents who expressed interest in Mercury Fiber. He and his family are now enjoying Mercury Fiber’s 1 Gigabit internet package.For the Smith family, the upgrade marks a major change after years of struggling without a dependable high-speed internet connection. Don said his previous service would slow down or go out whenever it rained, snowed, or even when the weather was simply cloudy. His son, Mike, said true high-speed internet had been “non-existent” for their household until Mercury Fiber became available.“We’ve waited a long time for reliable high-speed internet, and we’re excited to finally have Mercury Fiber in our home,” said Don Smith.Don’s home and the surrounding Fort Gratiot area are part of Mercury Fiber’s ongoing expansion across St. Clair, Lapeer, and Sanilac counties. Mercury Fiber is helping bring true fiber-optic internet to areas where dependable high-speed connectivity has historically been limited, giving families access to the speed and reliability needed for work, school, entertainment, telehealth, and everyday life.“Reliable fiber internet can open the door to new academic, professional and social opportunities while making everyday life easier for families,” said AJ Long, Acting CEO of Mercury Fiber. “For the Smith family, it means studying without interruption, frustration-free streaming and gaming, and staying connected through all kinds of weather. We are proud to welcome the Smiths to Mercury Fiber and are excited to provide fast, reliable fiber internet connectivity to families across Fort Gratiot and communities throughout Michigan.”Mercury Fiber’s network is designed to provide fast, reliable, future-proof internet connectivity for households that need dependable service for today’s digital demands. With fiber internet, customers can experience the speed and reliability needed for video calls, streaming, gaming, online learning, remote work, and multiple connected devices throughout the home.To learn more or sign up for the 2026 Fiber Giveaway, visit www.MercuryFiber.com/Fiber-Coming-Soon About Mercury FiberMercury Fiber is a leading provider of high-speed fiber-optic internet, dedicated to bridging the digital divide by delivering lightning-fast, reliable connectivity to communities across the Midwest. Formerly known as Mercury Broadband, the company has rebranded to reflect its fiber-first strategy, ensuring that rural and underserved areas have access to cutting-edge broadband technology. Mercury Fiber is committed to closing connectivity gaps, driving economic development, and enhancing quality of life for the communities it serves. Learn more and check availability at MercuryFiber.com.

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