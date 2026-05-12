Capital One Donates 30 Laptops to Equip Brewer Foundation's Graduating Seniors for College

This is a game-changing gift for our students. Capital One is not just donating technology – it is providing an essential tool our scholars need to excel from day one on their college campuses.” — William A. Brewer III, Chairman, Brewer Foundation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This fall, every graduate of the Brewer Foundation ’s Future Leaders Program (FLP) Class of ‘26 will arrive on campus equipped with the one tool modern higher education assumes: a personal laptop. Thanks to Capital One, the program’s 25th graduating class will receive 30 laptops – one for each high-achieving graduate from the Dallas Independent School District.The donation fills a gap many first-generation college students face: reliable access to technology. From essay writing to accessing coursework and collaborating with peers, laptops are central to everyday academic work. By providing one to each graduate, Capital One removes an obstacle for these students as they transition to top universities across the country.“This is a game-changing gift for our students,” said William A. Brewer III , chairman of the Brewer Foundation. “Capital One is not just donating technology – it is providing an essential tool our scholars need to excel from day one on their college campuses.”“We are grateful to the entire Capital One team for their partnership and their deep commitment to our Future Leaders,” said Brewer. “Their investment ensures that the promise of the FLP – to prepare students for success in college and beyond – is fulfilled in the most tangible way possible.”Founded in 2001, the Future Leaders Program is the flagship academic and leadership program of the Brewer Foundation, the philanthropic affiliate of Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors. FLP serves more than 200 students, ages 12–18, from urban communities within the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) at no cost. Through year-round academic courses, leadership training, and exposure to a wide range of cultural programs, FLP helps prepare its “future leaders” for college and beyond.“This donation is a tangible expression of Capital One's deep commitment to building vibrant, opportunity-rich communities,” Sanjiv Yajnik, President of Financial Services at Capital One, said. “By equipping every graduating Future Leader with a personal laptop, we are providing more than a tool—we are investing in their future success, removing a critical barrier to entry, and empowering the next generation of innovators as they begin their educational career pathways.”Andrella Thomas, Senior Manager of Social Innovations, commented on the partnership. “At Capital One, we are committed to investing in the communities we serve and creating pathways to socioeconomic opportunity. The Brewer Foundation’s Future Leaders Program has a remarkable, proven track record of changing lives. We are proud to support these impressive young leaders and are confident that providing them with this technology will empower them to achieve great things in their academic and professional careers.”About the Brewer Foundation:The Brewer Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors. The Foundation empowers students through education equity, mentorship, and global debate. It breaks barriers, amplifies voices, and champions the art of advocacy for lasting change. A 501(c)(3) private foundation, the Brewer Foundation supports a range of community initiatives, with a special emphasis on developing, overseeing, and funding education programs, including the Brewer Foundation Future Leaders Program (FLP) and the Brewer Foundation/New York University International Public Policy Forum (IPPF).

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