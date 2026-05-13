The Hero's Rope Bestseller on Amazon in Organizational Change The Hero's Rope and Author Wesley Paterson Leadership Guru Wesley Paterson Headshot

Wesley Paterson's new book and companion AI tools explore how organizations can apply accountability-based leadership to recruiting, HR, and safety.

Stop carrying people across. Hand them the rope, and watch them rise.” — Wesley Paterson, Author of The Hero's Rope

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new leadership book from Canadian management consultant Wesley Paterson, CMC, addresses an issue gaining traction across HR, recruiting, and occupational health and safety (OHS) circles: the organizational cost of "hero culture," and how artificial intelligence is reshaping the way leaders respond to it. THE HERO'S ROPE : Stop Carrying People Across the River and Start Teaching Them to Cross Themselves" presents a framework for leaders navigating AI-driven change in talent acquisition, employee development, and workplace safety. The release follows growing industry conversation — including recent coverage in Talent Canada ( https://www.talentcanada.ca/stop-hiring-your-clone-using-ai-for-recruitment-the-right-way/ ) — about how AI tools can either reinforce bias and dependency or expand organizational capability.KEY THEMES FOR JOURNALISTS AND EDITORS- AI in Recruitment: How leaders can use AI to widen, rather than narrow, candidate pools, avoiding the "hire your clone" pattern flagged in recent HR reporting.- HR and Workforce Development: Practical approaches to building self-sufficient teams in environments shaped by automation and shifting skill demands.- Occupational Health and Safety: How rescue-driven leadership behaviors contribute to incident risk, near-misses, and reporting gaps in industrial settings.- Energy and Manufacturing Transition: Insights drawn from Paterson's consulting work in oil and gas workforce development, brownfield remediation re-skilling / cross-training, and continuous improvement programs.COMPANION TOOLSThe book is accompanied by two publicly available digital tools developed by Paterson Consulting Inc.: The Rope Coach — an AI-based reflection tool for leaders examining team dynamics: https://rope-coach-paterson.netlify.app/ - The Rescue Tax Calculator — a model that estimates the operational cost of dependency behaviors in teams: https://rescue-tax-paterson.netlify.app/ BACKGROUNDWesley Paterson is a Certified Management Consultant (CMC) and President of Paterson Consulting Inc. He serves as Vice Chair of CMC-Alberta and has worked on projects across the energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and government sectors in Canada, the United States, Armenia, Hong Kong, and China.A profile of Paterson appears in Marquis Top Executives A long-form discussion of the book's themes is available on the Bring Back the Porch podcast: https://youtu.be/DxzGXNBW8aE AVAILABILITYThe Hero's Rope is available in print and digital formats:- Publisher hub: https://patersonconsulting.ca/book/theherosrope/ - Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GTBR8L2M Media Contact:Wesley Paterson, CMCPaterson Consulting Inc.

Title: Wesley Paterson on Bring Back the Porch — Stop Rescuing, Start Leading

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