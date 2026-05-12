Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce to Host Indio State of the Business Community, Expo, and Business Awards

With updates from regional leaders, economic and workforce discussions, a business expo, and recognition of outstanding local businesses and community members.

This event serves as a vital platform for collaboration, insight, and connection within Indio's business community. It’s an opportunity to stay informed and engaged with the region’s economic future.” — Brandon Marley, CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce

INDIO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce (GCVCC) is proud to present the Indio State of the Business Community, Expo & Business Awards, a premier gathering of business leaders, influencers, and community stakeholders. The event will take place May 20 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, offering attendees a comprehensive look at the current business landscape and future opportunities in Indio.The event will begin with registration at 8:00 a.m., followed by a complimentary breakfast. Attendees will hear directly from key regional leaders through a series of presentations and discussions focused on economic development, workforce trends, and major initiatives shaping the local business environment.Featured speakers include:• Jonathan Nicks, Indio City Manager, providing an update on the City of Indio• Val Martinez Garcia, President of College of the Desert• Representatives of BH Properties, presenting updates on Oasis at Indio• Bob Marra, CEO of GPS Business Insider, delivering an economic and workforce update“This event serves as a vital platform for collaboration, insight, and connection within the Indio business community,” said Brandon Marley, CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce. “It’s an opportunity for attendees to stay informed and engaged with the region’s economic future.”In addition to the program, the event will feature an expo and recognition of outstanding local businesses and individuals through the annual Business Awards.2026 Award Honorees:• Business of the Year: Tilden-Coil Constructors• New Business of the Year: Desert Beer Company Pizza & Pints• Non-Profit of the Year: Desert Wildlife Center• Restaurant of the Year: Big Rock Pub• Volunteer of the Year: Steven WeinerThe Chamber extends its gratitude to the event’s generous sponsors:Title Sponsors: Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, College of the Desert, Desert Wildlife CenterPresenting Sponsors: Desert Care Network, Desert Urgent Care, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Palm Springs International Film SocietyCenterpiece Sponsors: Billhartz Desert Insurance, CV Strategies, Corazo Credit UnionVisionary Media Sponsor: NBC Palm Springs/UnivisionAward Sponsor: Desert Oasis HealthcareCommunity Sponsors: Altura Credit Union, AT&T, Banc of California, Burrtec, California Bank & Trust, Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, DAP Health, LocaliQ/Desert Sun, Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, SA Recycling, Sunline Transit Agency, Tilden-Coil Constructors, Valley Sanitary District, Visit Greater Palm SpringsAll proceeds from the event benefit the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth across the region.For more information or to register, please visit gcvcc.org or contact the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.About the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of CommerceThe Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce supports the region’s business community through advocacy, economic development, and programs and events that enhance and strengthen the Coachella Valley’s cultural and economic vitality. For more information, visit gcvcc.org or call 760.347.0676.###

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