PaintScout Introduces Operations: Connecting Sales, CRM, and Production for Painting Contractors

New platform expansion helps painting contractors manage leads, scheduling, crews, and production in one connected workflow.

Most painting businesses are forced to juggle separate tools for sales and production. With Operations, we’ve brought everything together into one platform.” — Jon Bryant, CEO of PaintScout

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PaintScout Introduces Operations: The First Platform Connecting Sales, CRM, and Production for Painting Contractors“Most painting businesses are forced to juggle separate tools for sales and production,” said Jon Bryant, CEO of PaintScout. “With Operations, we’ve brought everything together into one platform so contractors can run their entire business from the first lead to the final job with clarity and control.” PaintScout Operations builds on the company’s industry-leading estimating and CRM capabilities by introducing production tools that seamlessly connect what is sold to what is delivered. Painting contractors can now manage leads, close deals, schedule jobs, assign crews, and track performance all in one place, eliminating the need for disconnected systems and duplicate work.With PaintScout, contractors already rely on fast, accurate estimating and professional proposals to win more jobs. Operations extends that advantage beyond the sale, ensuring that every project is organized, scheduled, and executed with the same level of precision.Key PaintScout Operations features include:CRM: Capture and manage every lead, track deals, and stay organized throughout the sales process.Production Scheduling: Plan and schedule jobs with a centralized production calendar and clear visibility into upcoming work.Crew Management: Assign teams, manage tasks, and keep everyone aligned on what needs to get done.Job Costing: Track performance and profitability to understand how each job compares to the original estimate.Connected Workflow: Move seamlessly from lead to completed job with no duplicate entry and no gaps between sales and production.“The biggest challenge for growing painting companies isn’t just winning the work, it’s delivering it consistently and profitably,” added Jon Bryant, CEO of PaintScout. “Operations gives contractors the structure and visibility they need to do both.”Early users are already seeing the impact of a more connected workflow.“Having sales and production in one system completely changes how we run our business,” said Michael Murray, Founder & President of Textbook Painting. “Everything is more organized, our team is aligned, and we have a clear view from the first call to the final walkthrough.”PaintScout Operations is now available as an add-on to the PaintScout core platform, giving contractors a complete system to manage their business from lead to job completion.Contractors interested in seeing PaintScout Operations in action can book a personalized demo at paintscout.com or start a free trial to test out the features today.About PaintScoutPaintScout is the software platform built exclusively for painting contractors who want to scale with confidence. From estimating and proposals to CRM and production, PaintScout helps contractors close more deals, stay organized, and deliver jobs profitably. Thousands of painting businesses across North America use PaintScout to streamline operations, increase revenue, and run more efficient companies.

PaintScout Operations Walkthrough

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.