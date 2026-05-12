Lenny Rudow Named 2026 Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award Recipient

May 12, 2026

Lenny Rudow (center) with his sons David and Max, enjoying the Chesapeake Bay on Christmas in their very favorite way. Photo by Zach Ditmars, submitted to Maryland DNR

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission has named Lenny Rudow as the 2026 recipient of the annual Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award.

Rudow is an Anne Arundel County-based author and the founding editor of FishTalk magazine. Rudow is a tireless advocate for fisheries conservation and sustainability who shares information through podcasts, in-person presentations, and involvement in fishing tournaments throughout the state.

“In all of his activities, Lenny’s commitment has consistently centered on enhancing Maryland’s recreational fishing experience, promoting conservation-minded angling, fostering education, and supporting sustainable fishery enjoyment for all,” said Commission member and Assistant Director of Coastal Conservation Association Maryland Jesse Howe.

The Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award was established by the commission to honor individuals who have provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit recreational fishing in Maryland. Rudow is the 10th person to be recognized since the annual awards’ inception.

Rudow, an alumnus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has always had a deep love for the Chesapeake Bay and the surrounding waters. Through Rudow’s many published works and publications in a 30-year career, his conservation ethics and desire to share and educate shine through with each word.

“Fishing is my life, and Maryland is my home, so to be recognized with this award means more to me than I can even say,” Rudow said. “Thank you, Maryland, thank you anglers, thank you fishing community for always being there when I needed you. I promise I’ll work as hard as I can for as long as I can to help bring new anglers into the fold, promote fishing in Maryland, and rejuvenate our many diverse fisheries. I hope everyone who happens to read these words will open up their calendar right now, look for the next open day, and mark it ‘Going Fishing!'”

Ted Carski, who also nominated Rudow, said, “Lenny is a very strong voice for the use of sound science to inform fish management. Lenny emphasizes the importance of good water quality and better habitat to good fishing, including what each fisher can do to help enhance water quality. Lenny often invites experts, or chairs a panel of experts, on these topics to help inform and educate Maryland fishers.”

A presentation honoring Rudow is being scheduled before the commission’s fall meeting on October 20, 2026.