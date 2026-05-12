Relativity and CDS Expand Partnership to Operationalize AI Across Legal Workflows

CDS has demonstrated a clear commitment to helping clients understand and realize the impact AI can have on their legal operations” — Steve Couling, Chief Sales Officer at Relativity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced a new commercial agreement with Complete Discovery Source (CDS) to expand adoption of AI-powered legal workflows. The agreement focuses on embedding AI into real-world legal processes to improve efficiency and enhance outcomes.

As part of the agreement, CDS will bring Relativity aiR capabilities into its workflows and day-to-day service delivery. Through its proprietary workflows and applications, CDS will extend the Relativity platform, further enhancing its ability to support clients across a variety of legal and compliance use cases, including:

• AI-assisted document review and analysis

• Investigations and regulatory response

• Scalable, technology-enabled legal service delivery

Leveraging Relativity’s AI platform for legal data intelligence, RelativityOne, CDS is positioned to drive growth within its existing client base while expanding into new opportunities, helping organizations better manage data complexity, reduce review time and improve overall efficiency.

“CDS has demonstrated a clear commitment to helping clients understand and realize the impact AI can have on their legal operations,” said Steve Couling, Chief Sales Officer at Relativity. “This agreement strengthens our alignment and positions both teams to win together by delivering smarter, faster and more scalable solutions.”

"Our philosophy has always been straightforward: technology only matters if it helps people do their jobs better,” said Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer at CDS. “What makes this agreement meaningful is not just access to AI, but its real-world application ­­— bringing Relativity aiR directly into live discovery workflows to make AI practical, scalable and defensible for our clients.”

Building on a partnership that dates back to 2008, this new commercial agreement reflects the enduring collaboration between Relativity and CDS, and their shared commitment to delivering innovative, AI-driven solutions that help clients navigate an increasingly complex legal landscape.

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