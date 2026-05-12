ITS America Conference & Expo 2026 Offers More Outdoor Demonstration Experiences Than Ever Before

Emergency Response Tech and Demo Day at ITS World Congress 2025 in Atlanta, Courtesy ITSA Events

Michigan DOT leads three live corridors featuring autonomous vehicles, V2X technology, and immersive activations across Detroit

The demonstration experience program is what makes this event so distinct, and this year, we can truly say we are doing something new.” — Laura Chace, President and CEO, ITS America

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITS America Conference & Expo , organized in partnership by RX Global and ITS America, introduces an expanded demonstration program for the 2026 ITS America Conference & Expo, taking place June 9-11 in Detroit, Michigan. Attendees will see firsthand how the newest technologies installed along roadways and within vehicles are making transportation in Detroit safer and more efficient. The program marks a significant leap beyond traditional outdoor demonstrations, delivering hands-on, immersive experiences that connect attendees with the latest intelligent transportation technologies in real-world conditions.The Michigan Department of Transportation (Michigan DOT) is spearheading the ITS America Conference & Expo’s outdoor demonstration experiences, sponsored by Integral Blue, under the theme "Everyday Interoperability," showcasing how everyday people benefit from a seamless ecosystem of emerging technologies. The 2026 program features a record number of demonstration participants, a milestone that reflects growing industry momentum and commitment to advancing intelligent transportation solutions.“Michigan Department of Transportation is proud to showcase the State of Michigan as a living laboratory for next‑generation transportation," said Michele Mueller, Manager Connected, Automated, Electrification at the Michigan Department of Transportation. "By demonstrating emerging innovations in active corridors, we provide the ITS community with a rare opportunity to experience how integrated, data-driven mobility solutions are shaping a safer, smarter, and more efficient mobility ecosystem."What makes this year's ITS America Conference & Expo’s demonstration program truly distinctive is that attendees will experience the technology in transit to see how it works in real time.- The I-94 Freeway Experience spans a 45-mile route between downtown Detroit and Ann Arbor, featuring work zone warnings, road hazard alerts, and emergency vehicle applications delivered through advanced roadside sensors, dedicated communication units, and vehicle-to-network (V2N) cellular connectivity.- The M-1 Intelligent Woodward Experience runs four miles along 31 vehicle-to-everything (V2X)-equipped intersections between Huntington Place and the Electreon Inductive Charging Tour at the Henry Ford Health Center, deploying autonomous vehicle (AV) shuttles to demonstrate intersection-based mobility and safety services.- The Everyday Downtown Experience extends V2N applications throughout downtown Detroit, connecting AV shuttles, pedestrians, and micromobility users through a dedicated smartphone app that functions as a personal on-board unit for collision avoidance and vulnerable road user alerts.- Anchoring the broader program is ITS America Conference & Expo’s Emergency Response Tech & Demo Day , scheduled for Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Outdoor Demonstration Area. Brought to life by GFT Infrastructure Inc. and Michigan DOT, this immersive event spotlights infrastructure-based V2X communications for incident scene warnings, drone delivery integration for emergency operations, and an autonomous freight vehicle available for up-close technical exploration. Attendees will engage directly with practitioners and technology specialists throughout the day.The Outdoor Demonstration Area, located directly outside Huntington Place's Hall B entrance, features live product demonstrations from leading industry innovators including Brandmotion, showcasing its SmartHUD Digital Vehicle Alert System; Haas Alert, demonstrating networked V2X safety solutions; Integrity Security Services LLC; Miovision Technologies, presenting connected vehicle capabilities; PrePass Safety Alliance; and Ver-mac. Each company will give attendees direct access to hands-on evaluation of new solutions and one-on-one time with the experts driving these developments.The expanded program includes curated small-group visits to Newlab, Detroit's premier innovation center, where startups and emerging technologies are advancing the future of mobility. Attendees will also tour The Detroit Smart Parking Lab (DSPL), where live demonstrations from participating companies highlight EV charging, autonomous systems, robotics, and drone operations. An ADASTEC autonomous shuttle will transport attendees between event venues, the Smart Parking Lab, and Newlab. Tours run multiple times throughout the event and are limited to 15 participants per session. More information about demonstrations will be added to the website in the coming weeks."The demonstration experience program is what makes this event so distinct, and this year, we can truly say we are doing something new," said Laura Chace, President and CEO of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America. "With a record number of demo participants and a reimagined experiential program, attendees will engage with technologies not just on the show floor, but out in the real world where they are making impact in our transportation systems."The demonstration program is sponsored by Integral Blue and powered by Michigan DOT. For more information on demonstrations and the full event experience, visit www.itsamericaevents.com/expo/en-us/discover/experiences.html About ITS America EventsITS America Events, managed by RX Global, encompassing ITS America Conference & Expo and ITS World Congress when in North America, brings together decision-makers and their supporting teams from public and private sector transportation agencies to learn about the implementation of new technologies, work together to advance mobility solutions that will enable a safer, smarter, and more connected transportation system across the globe. For more information, please visit www.itsamericaevents.com About ITS AmericaThe Intelligent Transportation Society of America advances the research and deployment of intelligent transportation technologies to save lives, improve mobility, and increase efficiency and productivity. Our vision is a better future transformed by transportation technology and innovation: Safe. Smart. Connected. For more information, please visit www.itsa.org About RXRX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.