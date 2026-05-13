Logotech Adds America 250 Merchandise to Support Corporate July 4 Celebrations

New patriotic collection helps companies recognize employees, engage clients, and celebrate America’s 250th birthday

MUNDELEIN, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With July 4, 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, many companies are looking for meaningful ways to celebrate. Businesses are planning employee events, client gifts, and public activities to honor the occasion. To support these efforts, Logotech has introduced a dedicated line of America 250 merchandise designed for corporate use.The collection includes drinkware, apparel, bags, hats, lapel pins, tech accessories, and event giveaways. All items can be customized with branding in red, white, blue, or any color that fits a company’s identity. Products can feature a company logo, the official America 250 mark, or both, giving businesses flexibility in how they present the celebration.The America 250 Semiquincentennial is a rare milestone with strong national attention. For brands, this creates a unique opportunity. Patriotic merchandise tied to this event carries more meaning than a typical seasonal item. It also gives recipients something memorable that they are more likely to keep.Logotech’s America 250 lineup is designed for a range of budgets and needs. Smaller items like pins, stickers, candy, and novelty products are ideal for large outdoor events and parades. Mid-range options, such as 250 drinkware and 250 apparel , work well for employee recognition and company celebrations. For executive gifts and key clients, the collection also includes premium tech products and curated gift setsFor companies hosting events in multiple locations, Logotech manages product selection, customization, and shipping. This helps ensure consistent branding across all sites. Rush production is also available on select items for tighter deadlines.Logotech continues its Logotech-4-Good program in 2026, providing $500 in custom products each month to a qualifying school or nonprofit. Eligible organizations are encouraged to apply: https://www.logotech.com/logotech-4-good About LogotechLogotech is a U.S.-based supplier of custom promotional products. The company serves businesses, nonprofits, and schools across the country. Its product range supports trade shows, corporate gifts, employee recognition, and marketing programs.For more information:

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