ICYMI: Florida Unveils Docuseries Highlighting Florida’s History and Contributions to the Republic for America 250FL Celebrations

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

The docuseries is designed to encourage people to travel the state and experience Florida and American history

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –

In commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, and to encourage travel and celebration, VISIT FLORIDA is bringing Florida history to life through a new docuseries, “America 250: A Portrait of Florida.” The seven-episode series showcases the people, places, and pivotal moments that have shaped Florida and, in turn, the United States.



Produced by VISIT FLORIDA on behalf of the state’s Semiquincentennial Advisory Commission’s America 250 commemorations, the series highlights seven Florida destinations that exemplify the history, heritage, and innovation of Florida: St. Augustine, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Cape Canaveral, Key West and the Everglades, Miami, and Tampa. Each episode offers a compelling look at Florida’s enduring influence on the American story.



“Florida’s story is America’s story,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “From the earliest days of exploration to its role in shaping the nation’s future, Florida has been at the center of key moments in our history. This series highlights the depth and importance of those contributions as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.”



“The Portrait of America docuseries tells Florida’s history with the boldness and conviction it deserves,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “As our America250FL commemoration continues throughout 2026, it offers both inspiration for this milestone year and a lasting contribution to how we understand Florida’s place in America’s story.”



“Florida celebrates America, and VISIT FLORIDA is proud to offer this docuseries as a contribution to the statewide commemoration of America 250,” said Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “Florida has a long history of exploration, innovation, and courage. We designed these episodes to tell that story—and to encourage people from all over to visit Florida’s historic sites, museums, and landmarks. Florida is an incredible state with an incredible story.”

“America 250: A Portrait of Florida” invites viewers to travel and discover the state’s rich history; from early exploration to the launchpad of space travel. The docuseries is a testament to the American spirit from the Florida perspective, and one of Florida’s many contributions to America 250 celebrations.



With three episodes already released, today the fourth episode has been made available to watch at America250FL.com. The remaining three episodes will be released in May and June, leading up to July 4th celebration. Video production was performed by Emergent Media.



For more information on state-wide America 250 Florida commemorations, visit America250FL.com.

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