Ovation Global DMC Expands Its Portfolio in Africa to 15 Destinations Ahead of IMEX Frankfurt 2026

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13 new destinations join Ovation Global DMC in Africa alongside Egypt and Mauritius, expanding access to meetings and incentives across the continent

Ovation's expansion in Africa is about giving clients broader destination choice within a coordinated global structure they already know and trust” — Rutger Hoorn

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ovation Global DMC has expanded its portfolio in Africa to 15 destinations ahead of IMEX Frankfurt 2026, in what represents the largest single expansion of the company's African footprint in recent years.The growth brings thirteen new destinations into Ovation's portfolio, anchored by a new strategic partnership in Morocco with Activ'Travel and supported by additional partner agreements across East Africa, Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean. Together with the long-established Ovation Egypt DMC and Ovation Mauritius DMC operations, the portfolio now covers 15 destinations across the continent, strengthening one of the company's fastest-growing regional offerings within Ovation's global network of 150+ destinations worldwide. Ovation's portfolio in Africa now includes Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Zanzibar, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, and Mauritius. Together, these destinations enable Ovation to deliver end-to-end destination consultancy, event design, event planning, and sustainability solutions for corporate clients, event agencies, and international associations, across incentive programmes, executive meetings, large-scale events and conferences.The expansion reflects continued buyer interest in African destinations that combine accessibility, cultural depth, world-class safari and wildlife experiences that define some of the most sought-after incentive programmes in the world. The growing urban infrastructure for meetings, incentives, corporate events and conferences across the continent further strengthens its appeal for international buyers. Ovation's portfolio in Africa brings together urban meeting capitals and nature-driven incentive destinations, from Cairo, Cape Town, Kigali, Marrakech and Nairobi to the Maasai Mara, Victoria Falls, the Okavango Delta, Zanzibar and the Seychelles.Recent recognition also reinforces the strength of Ovation's capability in Africa. In 2025, Ovation Egypt DMC, represented by strategic partner Emeco Travel Egypt, received a SITE Crystal Award for Excellence in Incentive Travel: Africa/Middle East recognising the Egypt Diamond Invitational 2023 Incentive Experience.Morocco is a timely addition to the portfolio. As the country prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, Marrakech is among the confirmed host cities, adding to the visibility of a destination already valued for its event infrastructure, heritage and range of high-impact group experiences.Beyond these key markets, Ovation's portfolio in Africa also covers destinations that bring a different kind of distinctiveness. Rwanda offers a uniquely organized event environment anchored by the Kigali Convention Centre. Egypt is being reshaped by the continued rise of the Grand Egyptian Museum and the expansion of Cairo International Airport. Botswana and Namibia deliver some of the world's most exclusive nature-led incentive settings, from the Okavango Delta to the dunes of Sossusvlei. The Indian Ocean islands of Seychelles, Mauritius and Zanzibar combine premium hospitality with strong cultural identity, ideal for executive retreats and reward travel."Ovation's expansion in Africa is about giving clients broader destination choice within a coordinated global structure they already know and trust," said Rutger Hoorn, Vice President Global Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Ovation Global DMC. "For buyers evaluating Africa today, the continent offers a compelling combination of accessibility, local expertise, distinctive experiences and growing infrastructure for meetings, incentives and events.""Egypt has long been one of the most rewarding destinations for international incentive and event programmes, and our recent SITE Crystal Award recognition reflects what is possible when global ambition meets deep local expertise," said Karim El Minabawy, President at Emeco Travel Egypt. "With Cairo's evolving infrastructure, the continued rise of the Grand Egyptian Museum as a global draw, and a growing portfolio of world-class venues, Egypt is entering one of its strongest periods as a global MICE destination, and we are proud to deliver that experience alongside Ovation Global DMC.""Morocco is entering a period of exceptional international visibility," said Hicham Tahri, Co-founder and Director at Activ'Travel. "With Marrakech among the country's host cities for the 2030 FIFA World Cup and continued investment strengthening its appeal, Morocco offers planners a compelling mix of event infrastructure, cultural depth, and high-impact experiences. Joining Ovation Global DMC gives our clients the operational confidence of a global brand alongside the local knowledge our team has built across Marrakech, Casablanca, Fes and beyond."Ovation Global DMC will present its expanded presence in Africa during IMEX Frankfurt 2026, which takes place from 19 to 21 May 2026 in Frankfurt, with a day of specialist education on 18 May. The company will meet with buyers, agencies, and association planners attending the show to discuss destination opportunities across Africa and its wider global network. More information is available on the Ovation Global DMC IMEX Frankfurt 2026 page Alongside IMEX Frankfurt 2026, Ovation Global DMC will also host The O Fest on Tuesday, 19 May 2026 in central Frankfurt, creating an additional opportunity for buyers and planners to connect with Ovation's global team and discuss its expanded presence in Africa.ABOUT OVATION GLOBAL DMCOvation Global DMC is the only true Global Destination Management Company, with more than 60 wholly owned offices worldwide and over 60 key Strategic Partnership destinations, totaling 150+ destinations across the global network. Ovation combines global reach with integrated operating standards, helping corporations, agencies and associations deliver events with greater consistency in governance, sustainability, policy alignment, and on-the-ground execution.

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