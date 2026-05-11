ICRC president calls for sustained international engagement to prevent further military escalation in the Middle East during visit to Iraq

“Millions of people in Iraq continue to endure the consequences of wars and must be spared from further cycles of violence,” ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said on the conclusion of her two-day visit to the country. “Safeguarding Iraq’s path to recovery hinges on a collective commitment to de-escalate tensions across the region.”

As part of a series of engagements across the region, President Spoljaric met with President of the Republic of Iraq Nazar Amidi, outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Speaker of Parliament Haybat Al-Halbusi, President of the High Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan and Minister of Justice Khaled Shwani. She also discussed with President of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society Dr Yassin Al-Mamouri the organization’s continued cooperation with the ICRC.

President Spoljaric visited Karkh Central Prison in Baghdad, where the ICRC helps detainees, including third-country nationals, to re-establish contact with their families. The ICRC supports the authorities in improving living conditions by providing expertise in health and infrastructure, and in ensuring that those concerned are treated humanely and in accordance with the law.

“The Iraqi government has recently received almost 6,000 detainees transferred from Syria – a challenge that would put a strain on any country. Among them are hundreds of children who were caught up in a war they did not choose and who have spent nearly a decade in camps without access to education or health care or any hope for the future,” she said. “Iraq should not have to shoulder this alone. All concerned states must take responsibility for finding a lasting solution.”