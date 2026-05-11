Colombia: Conduct of hostilities and use of explosive hazards

Other types of explosive hazards also had serious effects on civilians. 765 people, 71 per cent of whom were civilians, were injured or killed by controlled detonation devices and launched explosive devices. The impact of such explosive hazards depends to a large extent on how and where they are used, as well as on the precautions taken to limit their effects on civilians and civilian property.



The increase in the use of launched explosive devices dropped in both rural and urban areas included the use of improvised launch devices and unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones.



The use of commercial drones modified to launch explosive hazards has intensified in the context of armed conflicts in Colombia and has generated fear, uncertainty and serious harm among affected communities.



The way in which hostilities are conducted and weapons are used has direct implications for civilians and civilian property. When the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution are not respected, there is an increased likelihood that the effects of hostilities will extend beyond military objectives and affect communities, thereby amplifying both the scope and severity of the humanitarian consequences.