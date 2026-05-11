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Treatment of civilians in Colombia during 2025

Beyond the conduct of hostilities, civilians faced different forms of violence and abuse in areas where state and non-state armed actors were present and exercised control, such as homicides, disappearances, threats, recruitment, use and participation of minors in hostilities, sexual violence and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, including in situations of deprivation of liberty.

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Treatment of civilians in Colombia during 2025

Distribution channels: Human Rights


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