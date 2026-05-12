Todd Otis’s Historical Novel Receives Honor for Literary Excellence

Front cover, Sparks of the Revolution by Todd Otis. From Modern History Press.

Todd Otis receives prestigious Certificate of Award for Excellence in American History by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

"Sparks of the Revolution" gives us an opportunity to see our common roots and move us toward a more unified America! This is a must-read book for patriots of today, whether liberal or conservative.” — Tom Ridge, former Secretary of Homeland Security

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the years, America’s future has drifted increasingly toward uncertainty amid the ever-widening political divide that seems to worsen by the day. But one book about the country’s past has bridged this divide by its unifying theme and has earned acclaim and recognition for literary excellence – the historical novel Sparks of the Revolution by acclaimed author and historical novelist Todd Otis.Recently, Todd Otis was awarded the prestigious Certificate of Award for Excellence in American History by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for Sparks of the Revolution. The honor comes in recognition of his compelling and meticulously researched account of the origins of American independence as featured in this historical novel. The journey of American patriots from resistance to revolution, narrated in the book, takes readers to a deeper understanding and interpretation of American history, honoring works that bring clarity, depth, and a fresh perspective to pivotal moments in the nation’s past.Otis unifies rigorous scholarship with engaging narrative to transport readers to the cradle of American independence and democracy. DAR’s Certificate of Award for Excellence in American History acknowledges the effort and talent of the author, whose extensive background in history, journalism, and politics lends authenticity and insight to his penmanship.The most significant sign of the power of Otis’ historical novel is its warm reception across the political divide. Former Governor of Pennsylvania and Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge, a prominent Republican, has praised it as “a must-read book for patriots of today, whether liberal or conservative.” And Amy Klobuchar, the serving Democrat Senator from Minnesota, endorsed the book for doing “a terrific job bringing to life the key leaders in Boston who led America into the Revolutionary War.”Modern History Press has published novels to educate and inspire readers about the regional history of different sectors of America as well as the experience of American troops in combat zones. Sparks of the Revolution is the first historical novel published by the press to offer an account of national history. Its appreciation by both history buffs and general readers makes it a landmark in the publishing journey of the press.About the AuthorTodd Otis is a historical novelist dedicated to bringing American history to life through engaging, well-researched narratives. His work focuses on uncovering the human stories behind major historical events, offering readers a deeper connection to the past.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.