Music Industry Leaders Launch Joint Venture to Build America’s Next Great Music City, Addressing Affordability Crisis

Street Flavor Records and SPNDAT Entertainment announce joint venture with industry insiders to develop a sustainable music city for artists facing crisis.

The cost of living in major music cities has skyrocketed, while streaming payouts have collapsed. We are losing a generation of talent not for a lack of genius, but for a lack of affordable rent.” — Sonny Paradise

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent music powerhouses Street Flavor Records and SPNDAT Entertainment today announced a landmark joint venture with a consortium of undisclosed music industry insiders to address the growing economic crisis facing artists and creators. The new initiative will identify and develop a new, sustainable music city designed to be a haven for creativity and collaboration.

The venture is a direct response to the dual pressures of soaring living costs in traditional music hubs and diminishing revenues from streaming services, which have made it increasingly untenable for artists to build sustainable careers. Cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, and Memphis, once bastions for the creative class, are now seeing the artists who built their cultural identity priced out of the market.

“The soul of the music industry is being hollowed out,” said Sonny Paradise, a veteran producer and industry connector who is spearheading the initiative’s site selection committee. “We are at a breaking point. The cost of living in major music cities has skyrocketed, while streaming payouts have failed to keep pace. We are losing a generation of talent not for a lack of genius, but for a lack of affordable rent. This venture is not just a business opportunity; it is a rescue mission for the future of music.”

The joint venture is currently conducting a rigorous due diligence process to identify a partner city that possesses the right combination of cultural infrastructure, quality of life, and a forward-thinking municipal vision. The goal is to create a true “music oasis”—a place where artists, writers, producers, and technicians can live, create, and collaborate in a supportive and affordable ecosystem.

The selection committee has narrowed its focus to a shortlist of five candidate cities, each with unique potential to become this new creative hub:

Asheville, North Carolina

Athens, Georgia

Hendersonville, North Carolina

Lewisburg, West Virginia

Venice, Florida

“We are looking for a true partner,” Paradise continued. “A community that understands that investing in a creative ecosystem yields immense cultural and economic dividends. We are bringing a coalition of artists, investors, and industry leaders to the table, ready to build the next chapter of American music. The city that shares our vision will become the epicenter of this movement.”

The joint venture will spend the coming months in private consultations with leaders in each of the five candidate cities before making a final decision.

About Street Flavor Records: Street Flavor Records is a leading independent label known for its eclectic roster and artist-first approach, with a history of discovering and nurturing groundbreaking talent in the underground music scene.

About SPNDAT Entertainment: SPNDAT Entertainment is a multi-faceted music company with interests in publishing, management, and touring. It has a proven track record of developing successful, long-term careers for its artists.

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