Massachusetts Schools Can Now Use State Grant Funding for Bell-to-Bell Phone Storage Solutions

Attorney General's Phone Free Schools Support Grant creates a direct funding path for districts ready to implement phone-free classrooms

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Massachusetts Office of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has announced the Phone Free Schools Support Grant, a program funding the purchase of storage solutions required for bell-to-bell phone policies in public schools, charter schools, and educational collaboratives. Applications are open through June 5, 2026. NuGerm , maker of a lockable phone case designed exclusively for K–12 environments, is positioned to help Massachusetts districts put grant dollars to immediate use.The grant builds directly on the AGO's Cell Phones and Social Media in Schools toolkit, published in January 2025 with input from Boston University researchers, the Center for Digital Thriving, and superintendents from districts including Holyoke, Brockton, and Pioneer Valley. That toolkit identifies the upfront cost of physical storage systems as the primary barrier to bell-to-bell adoption — the grant is designed to remove it.Pew Research data cited in the toolkit shows 72% of high school teachers identify cell phone use as a major classroom problem. Massachusetts superintendents who have already implemented phone storage systems report marked improvements in student attention, peer relationships, and reductions in cyberbullying. The toolkit recommends keeping teachers out of enforcement roles entirely — a principle the NuKase system is built around. Students secure devices at arrival and retrieve them at dismissal, with no classroom teacher involvement in collection or enforcement."The upfront cost of storage solutions is listed in the AGO's own toolkit as the primary drawback of bell-to-bell policies," said Michael Carter, High School Principal. "This grant removes that barrier. We have wanted to move forward but couldn't justify the expense and now have a clear path."NuKase is currently deployed across 45+ districts and 150,000+ units nationwide. NuGerm backs every NuKase with a full 3-year warranty and no recurring fees — budget once and stay covered through a school's entire deployment cycle, with no annual replacement fees and no dependence on the grant being renewed.The system includes NuKey, a controlled-access solution for students requiring approved device access under IEP, 504, or medical accommodation plans — consistent with the AGO toolkit's disability accommodation guidance. Implementation support includes staff training, student tracking systems, and pre-built parent communication templates.Eligible Massachusetts districts interested in evaluating the system before submitting a grant application can request a free sample on NuGerm's website. Grant applications must be submitted electronically by 5:00 PM on June 5, 2026 through the AGO's Online Grants Portal.About NuGermNuGerm is the maker of the NuKase, a lockable phone case built exclusively for K–12 school deployment. With over 150,000 units deployed across 45+ districts nationwide and more than a decade of experience serving schools, NuGerm offers durable, scalable solutions for phone-free classrooms backed by a 3-year warranty and no subscription fees.

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