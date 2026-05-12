Mare Island Brewing Co. Cans Pista Pilsner for the First Time, Celebrating 40 Years of Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon

Mare Island Brewing Co. will host an Artist Showcase & Label Unveiling featuring Niki Toney on May 20 at 6:00 PM. The public is invited to attend.

Collaboration with Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon and local Fil-Am artist Niki Toney brings a longtime festival favorite into cans for the first time.

VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mare Island Brewing Co. is proud to announce the release of Pista Pilsner in cans for the first time, created in collaboration with Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon in celebration of the festival’s 40th anniversary taking place on Saturday, June 6 at the Mare Island Coal Sheds, featuring original artwork by local Fil-Am artist Niki Toney.Brewed on Mare Island, Pista Pilsner is a crisp, easy-drinking lager inspired by Filipino cultural festivals that bring communities together across the Bay Area and beyond. The beer has long been a staple at Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon, traditionally poured on draft during the waterfront celebration. This year, the beer is heading beyond the festival grounds and into the wider Bay Area community for the first time.The release is a three-way collaboration between Mare Island Brewing Co., Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon, and Vallejo-based Filipino-American artist Niki Toney, whose immersive full-wrap illustration captures the energy, culture, and community spirit that light up the Mare Island waterfront each year.“Vallejo Pista has always been about community—bringing people together through culture, food, music and shared experiences across generations,” said Jen Mojica, Chair of Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon. “As we celebrate the festival’s 40th anniversary, seeing that spirit carried into this collaboration and shared more widely through this release is incredibly meaningful.”The release also honors the deep roots of the Filipino-American community in Vallejo and on Mare Island. For generations, Filipino workers and families helped shape the Mare Island Naval Shipyard—laying the foundation for a vibrant community that continues to thrive today.“We tell stories through beer,” said Kent Fortner, founder of Mare Island Brewing Co. “All of our beers are rooted in the history of Mare Island and the people who shaped it. The Filipino-American community isn’t just part of that story—they helped build this place. We’re honored to celebrate that legacy through this collaboration.”Pista Pilsner will be available at Mare Island Brewing Co.’s taprooms and select retail accounts throughout the Bay Area, as well as at Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon on the Mare Island waterfront.Mare Island Brewing Co. will also host an Artist Showcase & Label Unveiling featuring Niki Toney on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:00 PM at the Coal Shed Brewery. The event will feature a selection of Toney’s original artwork alongside the official unveiling of the Pista Pilsner can label. The public is warmly invited to come out, raise a toast, and celebrate the release together.About Mare Island Brewing Co.Founded in 2013, Mare Island Brewing Co. is an independent craft brewery located on the historic Mare Island Naval Shipyard. With a focus on craftsmanship, storytelling, and community, the brewery operates three North Bay taprooms and produces a wide range of beers — from timeless classics to creative limited releases inspired by the island’s rich maritime history. mareislandbrewingco.com About Vallejo Pista Sa NayonVallejo Pista Sa Nayon is an annual Filipino cultural festival celebrating community, heritage, and tradition through food, music, dance, and storytelling. Now in its 40th year, the event continues to bring together generations of Filipino-Americans in Vallejo and across the Bay Area. vallejopistasanayon.com About Niki ToneyNiki Toney is a Filipino-American illustrator based in Vallejo, CA. Her work celebrates Filipino heritage and has appeared in the LA Times, Vox/Eater, the U.S. Department of State, and the ACLU of Northern California. nikitoney.art

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.