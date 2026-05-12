Jessar accelerates growth in the home portfolio, unveiling new brands followed by a fully transformed digital presence

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Jessar Industries expands its “Everything Home” vision with new brands, curated collections, and a stronger digital presence launching this fall.

SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JESSAR INDUSTRIES (St. Eustache, Quebec, May 12, 2026) is redefining the “Everything Home” concept and strengthening its market position through the expansion of its home collections.The company is highlighting curated, high-value brands and strategic launches, supported by a new project debuting this fall designed to elevate its digital and social media presence.Building on nearly three decades of industry expertise, Jessar Industries continues to evolve its offerings across the home, lifestyle, and lighting categories, responding directly to shifting consumer needs and retail trends.The company is expanding its portfolio with purposefully designed product lines that blend aesthetics, functionality, and competitive pricing—delivering tangible value to both retailers and end consumers.This next phase of growth includes the introduction of new in-house and partner brands, carefully selected to complement Jessar’s existing assortments while bringing fresh, trend-forward solutions to the market. These launches are supported by enhanced merchandising strategies, optimized assortments, and a sharper focus on performance, both in-store and online.Currently, Jessar Industries’ portfolio includes JS GOURMET, JS MAISON, and XTRICITY, as well as the newly launched VERAROMA brand, which specializes in smart small kitchen appliances, and COOK & FRESCA, dedicated to premium kitchenware.Simultaneously, Jessar Industries is significantly investing in its digital ecosystem. Through a more dynamic social media presence and optimized digital content, the company aims to amplify brand visibility, drive consumer engagement, and support its retail partners with modern, conversion-driven marketing tools.With a strong foundation in sourcing, product development, and retail execution, Jessar Industries remains committed to delivering innovative, accessible, and market-relevant solutions—solidifying its position as a trusted partner for retailers across North America.Contact InformationMichael HartProduct & Business Development Executive, BCOM, MBAmhart@jessar.caJessica LoutfiVice President, CPAjloutfi@jessar.ca

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