Wrap Up! Releases AI App That Visualizes Any Wrap Color on a Customer's Own Car

Wrap Up AI shows customers a photorealistic preview of any wrap color on their own vehicle — before installation begins. Wrap Up AI visualizes any wrap color on a customer's own car photo — this Audi Sport shown in original matte gray versus a deep red wrap finish. Wrap Up AI gives customers access to 337 wrap colors and finishes from all major brands, searchable by name, number, or brand.

Wrap Up AI uses the customer's own vehicle photo to generate photorealistic color previews, reducing consultation time for wrap shops worldwide.

Wrap Up AI lets customers see any wrap color on their own car before a single roll of film is touched. Wrap shops spend less time on consultations and more time on installations.” — Wrap Up! — wrap-up.ai

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wrap Up!, a software company that develops tools exclusively for the vehicle wrap industry, has released Wrap Up AI, an application that allows customers to visualize wrap colors on a photo of their own car before scheduling an installation. The app is available at wrap-up.ai, with the first two visualizations provided at no cost.

Wrap Up AI allows a customer to upload a photo of their vehicle, select from the full catalog of available wrap colors and finishes, and receive a photorealistic result within seconds. The visualization is based on the customer's actual vehicle rather than a generic model, giving wrap shops and their clients a realistic reference point before any material is ordered or applied.

For wrap shop owners, the application is available as an embeddable widget that can be added to an existing website. Once installed, customers can use the tool independently from home, arriving at the shop with a color decision already made. The widget installation is designed to be completed in under five minutes, with no technical background required.

The wrap industry has traditionally relied on physical color samples and in-person consultations to guide customer decisions, a process that can extend appointments significantly and delay scheduling. Wrap Up! developed the application in direct response to that workflow challenge, working alongside experienced wrap professionals during development to ensure the product reflects real shop conditions.

"Wrap shops are built on precision and craftsmanship. The consultation process should reflect that," said a wrap industry professional who collaborated with Wrap Up! throughout the development of the application. "We worked closely with the team to make sure the tool fits the way shops actually operate — not the way a software developer imagines they do."

The application supports the full range of wrap colors and finishes currently available in the market. Pricing for additional visualizations beyond the free tier is available at wrap-up.ai. No account is required for customers using the tool through a wrap shop's website widget.

Wrap Up! has also confirmed that a CRM system built specifically for wrap shop operations is in development and scheduled for release later in 2026. The CRM is designed to manage customer records, job history, and scheduling within a single platform tailored to the wrap industry workflow.

Wrap Up! states that its software is developed exclusively for vehicle wrap professionals and is not intended as a general-purpose tool adapted for the industry. All three products in development — the AI visualizer, a 3D wrap simulation tool, and the forthcoming CRM — were designed from the ground up with input from wrap shops.

About Wrap Up!

Wrap Up! is a software company that develops tools exclusively for the vehicle wrap industry. Its current product lineup includes Wrap Up AI, a photorealistic vehicle color visualizer, and a 3D wrap simulation tool. A dedicated CRM for wrap shop management is scheduled for release in 2026. Wrap Up! products are built with direct input from working wrap professionals and are not sold or licensed outside the wrap industry. For more information, visit wrap-up.ai.

Contact:

Wrap Up! Press Office

info@wrap-up.app

wrap-up.ai

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