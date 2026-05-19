Ocampo Family Establishes $100 Million Fund to Advance Research in RF, Microwave and Photonics Engineering

John Ocampo’s Legacy Continues with Donations to Support Industry Innovation, Academic Excellence, and the Next Generation of Semiconductor Pioneers

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan Ocampo, co-founder of GaAs Labs LLC , today announced the establishment of the John L. Ocampo Endowment Fund , a $100 million commitment to support Radio Frequency (RF), microwave and photonics engineering research at leading academic institutions. This fund honors the visionary spirit of the late John Ocampo, a pioneer in the compound semiconductor industry whose work was dedicated to advancing high speed communications across cellular, satellite, aerospace & defense and datacenter applications.The fund aims to bridge the gap between theoretical research and commercial application, ensuring that the next generation of engineers has the skills and resources to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges in the design and manufacturing of semiconductor solutions.Empowering Academic ExcellenceDonations from the fund are intended to be made annually to various universities to support research by professors and students specializing in RF/Microwave, Photonics, and Semiconductor Engineering. In its inaugural year, the Fund has awarded grants to research programs of seven professors across the following institutions:• Massachusetts Institute of Technology• Santa Clara University• University College Cork/Tyndall National Institute• University of California, Davis• University of Colorado Boulder"John believed that the future of technology depended on the brilliant minds in our universities," said Susan Ocampo. "By establishing this fund, we are not just honoring his achievements, but investing in the same spirit of curiosity and technical excellence that defined his life's work."A Legacy of ImpactJohn Ocampo was widely respected as an engineer and entrepreneur, known for his unique ability to identify untapped potential in RF/Microwave technologies and scale them into global successes. As co-founder of Sirenza Microdevices and GaAsLabs which acquired MACOM Technology Solutions in 2009, John's influence in shaping the compound semiconductor industry landscape has been both deep and lasting.This $100 million commitment represents one of the largest private funds ever established to support RF/Microwave and Photonics engineering education. It signals a deep belief in the continued importance of semiconductor innovation and the vital role of engineering education in maintaining technological progress.About GaAs LabsCo-founded by Susan Ocampo and the late John Ocampo, Gaas Labs LLC is focused on providing the financing and operational expertise necessary to help grow the next generation of world-class companies addressing communications semiconductor and related markets. Through the John L. Ocampo Endowment Fund, the family continues its philanthropic mission to inspire future pioneers and push the boundaries of semiconductor technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.