Charity On Top Joins Forces With Market Pioneer to Create the Largest Global Charitable Gift Card Platform

Charity On Top & Alternative Gifts International Unite

Charity On Top and AGI unite to create the largest charity gift card platform, blending AGI’s 1980s legacy with modern digital scale for global impact.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Original Charitable Gift Market Innovator Joins Forces with Charity On Top , Creating the Largest and Longest-Running Charity Gift Card Platform of Its KindCharity On Top and Alternative Gifts International (AGI) today announced a strategic union of the two most influential innovators in charitable giving; creating the most expansive and longest-running charity gift card platform in the industry.Founded in Pasadena in the 1980s, AGI is widely recognized as the originator of the charity gift market concept. By inventing the curated charitable gift catalog, AGI transformed how individuals support global causes. With this union, Charity On Top carries that legacy forward, integrating decades of experience with a modern, scalable digital infrastructure.“This is more than a merger—it’s the continuation of a movement that AGI started decades ago,” said Kathy Selders, Executive Director & Co-Founder, Charity On Top. “We are honored to build on AGI’s pioneering work and bring it to a new generation of donors through a more dynamic and accessible platform.”“This partnership allows us to preserve the heart of what AGI created while dramatically expanding its impact,” said Surinder Kaur, Executive Director, AGI. “Together, we can offer nonprofits and donors a more engaging and meaningful way to connect.”A New Era for Charitable Giving- The merger integrates AGI’s curated model into Charity On Top’s Impact Marketplace —an interactive experience where donors can explore vetted causes and support nonprofits worldwide. Key enhancements include:-A seamless blend of catalog-style discovery and digital marketplace functionality.-Access to millions of vetted charities globally alongside AGI’s curated selections.-Enhanced multimedia storytelling and interactive digital catalogs.-Combined giving that exceeds $50 million dollars.About Charity On Top- Charity On Top is a ten-year old Pasadena-based nonprofit that simplifies charitable giving through Charity On Top gift cards, fiscal sponsorship, and donor-advised-style funds. With access to over two million local and global charities, Charity On Top empowers donors to give anytime, anywhere.About Alternative Gifts International (AGI)- Alternative Gifts International is a trailblazer in charitable giving, credited with inventing the charity gift market model in Pasadena, CA. Since the 1980s, AGI has raised over $38 million. AGI has helped generations of donors give more meaningfully by connecting them with curated charitable opportunities.

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