Toyota Financial Services Tops Big Wheels Auto Finance Outstandings Rankings as Market Reaches $1.9 Trillion

Our data shows that Toyota Financial Services continues to be the leading auto finance company in the nation, even as it largely focuses on prime credit...” — JJ Hornblass, CEO of Auto Finance News

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Wheels Auto Finance Data , the industry data intelligence platform on Auto Finance News , today announced the release of its updated annual outstandings and originations rankings alongside an expansion of its market data and analytics platform for the U.S. auto finance industry.The Big Wheels Auto Finance data shows that Toyota Financial Services ranked No. 1 in 2025 outstandings at more than $103.4 billion, followed by General Motors Financial at $101.8 billion, Ally Financial at $94.3 billion, Chase Auto at $86.8 billion, and Capital One Auto Finance at $83.6 billion.“Our data shows that Toyota Financial Services continues to be the leading auto finance company in the nation, even as it largely focuses on prime credit,” said JJ Hornblass, CEO of Auto Finance News. “The company’s consistency over many years deserves note and applause.”Big Wheels Auto Finance also calculates that U.S. auto finance outstandings now total nearly $1.9 trillion.The updated 2026 data release includes annual rankings covering 200+ auto finance companies and a new full-market snapshot representing approximately 8,800 institutions.Capital One Auto Finance posted one of the strongest year-over-year outstandings growth rates among the Top 5 lenders at 8.8%, while Ally Financial and Chase Auto each recorded growth above 2%, according to Auto Finance Big Wheels.In addition to the updated rankings, the release significantly expands Big Wheels into a broader data and analytics platform designed to support market intelligence, peer benchmarking, lender comparison, and quarterly performance analysis.“This release significantly expands the scope and analytical depth of Big Wheels,” Hornblass said. “Auto finance companies are operating in a greatly dynamic and competitive environment, and industry executives need faster access to reliable market intelligence, peer benchmarking, and performance trends. Big Wheels is evolving to meet that need.”The updated platform also introduces a new Executive Summary Dashboard designed to provide lenders, risk teams, and executives with a simplified top-level snapshot of the auto finance market. The dashboard brings together key indicators across market volume, economic conditions, pricing, and credit performance into a centralized monitoring and analysis view.This version of the platform includes updates to current data and expanded reporting and analytics, including:- Market overview and full-market analysis- Outstandings and originations rankings- Year-over-year lender comparison- Peer benchmarking and rank movement analysis- Credit performance tracking- Bank and credit union insights- Institution profile pages and lender directoriesThe broader market snapshot expands visibility beyond traditional rankings by incorporating captives, finance companies, banks, credit unions, and other institution types into a unified market view.The updated release also adds four years of bank and credit union regulatory history spanning Q1 2022 through Q4 2025, allowing users to analyze quarterly portfolio trends, credit performance metrics, and institution-level movement over time.Big Wheels’ proprietary annual research, launched in 1999, continues to serve as the only source for annual rankings based on annual outstandings, and originations numbers.For more information about Big Wheels, visit: www.autofinancenews.net/big-wheels-product-overview/ About Big Wheels Auto Finance DataBig Wheels Auto Finance Data is a market intelligence and analytics platform on Auto Finance News, published by Royal Media. The platform provides rankings, benchmarking tools, market data, and analytics across the U.S. auto finance industry. Launched in 1999, Big Wheels combines proprietary annual research and forecasting with regulatory data to provide visibility into lender performance, market trends, credit dynamics, and competitive positioning.Big Wheels Auto Finance Data is designed for lenders, risk teams, pricing leaders, analysts, capital markets professionals, and executives seeking a clearer view of competitive positioning and broader market dynamics across the U.S. auto finance industry.About Royal MediaRoyal Media is the parent company of Auto Finance News and producer of leading industry events including Auto Finance Summit. The company provides news, data, research, and events serving the auto finance and financial services industries.

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