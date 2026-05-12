445th AW hosts mentorship event for Airmen at all levels

Airmen gathered not just to listen, but to connect during a mentorship event held May 2 aimed at building stronger leaders and expanding awareness of resources available across the wing.

The event, organized by Master Sgt. Julio Medina, 445th Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, and Master Sgt. Brandi Tschuor, 445th Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, focused on creating open conversations about leadership, professional growth and personal development.

Designed for Airmen of all ranks and experience levels, the event brought representatives from several helping agencies and subject matter experts, including financial advisors, military and family readiness, chaplains, and psychological health representatives.

“We are trying to include as many on base resources that people might not be aware of,” Tschuor said. “Smaller groups make people more comfortable to ask questions and get connected.”

In addition to sessions on topics like Veterans Affairs loans and budgeting, attendees participated in leadership-based scenarios meant to encourage discussion and expose Airmen to different leadership styles, as learning the different styles and receiving mentorship is important for the Air Force continuing to evolve.

“You cannot develop your Airmen as your supervisors developed you, because your supervisors developed you for an Air Force that no longer exists,” Medina said. “It’s important to stay relevant to the changes that are coming.”

Mentorship helps Airmen overcome uncertainty and build confidence, especially early in their careers. For junior Airmen, making connections can also break down perceived barriers.

“I think communicating is a big challenge,” Tschuor said. “There’s a stigma that senior noncommissioned officers can be intimidating. However, people communicate better when they’re comfortable.”

Ultimately, the goal of the event was to strengthen readiness and morale, encourage individuals to ask questions, seek guidance, and accept that not having all the answers is part of the process.

“You don’t have to know the answer,” Medina said. “You just have to know where to find it. Just show up. You might think events like these are awkward, but you’ll have the best time and realize you want more of it.”