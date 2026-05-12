Randy Carver of Carver Financial Services Ranked #38 on Barron’s 2026 Top 100 Financial Advisors List

MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carver Financial Services proudly announces that its President and Founder, Randy Carver, has been named #38 in the nation on Barron’s prestigious 2026 Top 100 Financial Advisors list.

The annual Barron’s ranking recognizes the nation’s top financial advisors based on a range of criteria, including assets under management, revenue generated for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. The list is widely regarded as one of the financial services industry’s most respected benchmarks for advisor excellence and leadership.

“I am honored to be recognized among the top financial advisors in the country,” said Randy Carver. “For decades, our practice has remained deeply committed to helping clients pursue financial confidence through thoughtful planning, disciplined investment strategies, and a truly personal approach to wealth management.”

Founded by Randy Carver, Carver Financial Services has built a longstanding reputation for delivering customized financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, and business owners. Under Randy’s leadership, the firm has emphasized integrity, education, and long-term client relationships as the foundation of its success.

“I’m grateful for the trust our clients place in us every day,” said Randy Carver. “This recognition reflects the incredible work of our entire team and our shared commitment to always putting clients first.”

Barron’s advisor rankings are compiled through a comprehensive evaluation process that examines both quantitative and qualitative factors to identify the top advisors across the United States.

About Carver Financial Services

Carver Financial Services is an independent wealth management and financial planning firm dedicated to helping clients pursue their financial goals through customized investment management, retirement planning, estate planning coordination, and comprehensive financial guidance. Founded by Randy Carver, the firm serves clients nationwide with a personalized, client-first approach.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Carver Financial Services is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

2026 Barron’s Top 100 Financial Advisors

Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by 1,631 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Data points that relate to quality of practice include professionals with a minimum of 7 years financial services experience, acceptable compliance records (no criminal U4 issues), client retention reports, charitable and philanthropic work, quality of practice, designations held, offering services beyond investments offered including estates and trusts, and more. Financial Advisors are quantitatively rated based on varying types of revenues produced and assets under management by the financial professional, with weightings associated for each. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients’ risk tolerance than by an advisor’s investment picking abilities. This ranking is based upon the period from 1/1/25 to 12/31/25 and was released online on 5/8/26. 100 advisors won. This ranking is not based in any way on the individual's abilities in regard to providing investment advice or management. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Compensation provided for using the rating. Barron’s is not affiliated with Raymond James.

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