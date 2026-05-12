Unlock High Demand in RV/Boat, Marina, Truck Parking & Flex Storage at Toy Storage Nation Masterclass, Aug. 14

TSN's Masterclass is designed to accelerate the success of developers and investors wanting to stake their claim in the fastest-growing alternative storage sectors

Foremost authority of the fastest-growing storage sectors offers the only one-day education for entry-level and experienced developers, investors & operators

Toy Storage Nation is running an early bird rate through June 30. Register now to save hundreds at toystoragenation.com” — Toy Storage Nation President Amy Bix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discover the next high-yield storage assets and learn how to invest and develop where demand is surging at Toy Storage Nation ’s Storage Redefined Masterclass, August 14, in the capital of the Rocky Mountains, Denver.Toy Storage Nation’s Masterclass offers a dynamic and interactive learning environment with the No. 1 experts in RV/boat storage , truck parking, flex space and marina storage.If you’re a storage developer, investor or operator—or an entrepreneur contemplating a future in the storage industry—and you’re worried that self-storage is flattening due to oversaturation, this one-day of learning will give you the knowledge, inspiration and confidence to conquer the hottest new assets in the sector.Toy Storage Nation has curated the most experienced industry leaders to present best practices for getting RV/boat storage, truck parking, flex space and marinas up and running as quickly and profitably as possible. Additionally, you’ll have time to ask questions and get practical advice straight from industry leaders. Plus, the TSN Masterclass includes roundtable sessions to dive deeper into specific topics, engaging with industry pioneers as well as fellow developers, investors and entrepreneurs to gain a clearer picture of where to take your business vision.You’ll learn the A-to-Z of the “Storage Redefined” industry:• Feasibility,• Investing,• Security/Technology,• Insurance,• Software,• Financing,• Design,• Marketing,• Operations and more.And that’s not all: The event also features a guided tour (an attendee favorite!) of a nearby RV/boat storage facility to see a Class A site in full-operation, to learn how location drives the business, why specific design features attract tenants and what works best for unit mix, premium amenities and more.As a Masterclass participant, you’ll learn how to identify, acquire, develop, operate and successfully invest in alternative storage assets at the forefront of the commercial real estate market, gaining expert strategies across four high-demand storage sectors:• RV & Boat Storage: Gain insights on site selection, design best practices (covered vs. uncovered), premium amenity integration and maximizing revenue.• Truck Parking: Discover how to capitalize on the growing demand for secure, accessible commercial truck parking.• Flex Space: Explore the convergence of small bay, light industrial and warehouse storage space. Understand design for versatile tenancy and mixed-use revenue streams.• Marinas & Wet/Dry Slips: Dive into the world of waterfront storage maximizing profitability from wet slips, dry stack storage and associated services.Toy Storage Nation was founded in 2020 to serve as the “independent voice for the RV and boat storage industry,” with the mission to educate entrepreneurs about this fast-growing, yet overlooked, emerging self-storage asset class. In early 2025, the company recognized shifts in consumer demand for other forms of storage, leading TSN to expand website content and educational events to provide content on complementary storage assets as well.Register before June 30, 2026, to get the early bird discount at toystoragenation.com

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