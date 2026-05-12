DOCUMENTARY THE CHOICE TO MAKE ITS WORLD PREMIERE AT THE BERKSHIRE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Inspired by Dr. Edie Eger’s New York Times Best-Selling Memoir John David Coles’ Feature Weaves Stories of Holocaust Survival, October 7th & Hostage Recovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE CHOICE, a feature documentary about survival, reframing pain, and the radical power of choice, will make its World Premiere at the Berkshire International Film Festival on May 30th, 2026. The film, directed by John David Coles and produced by Talking Wall Pictures and Gigantic Pictures, weaves the deeply personal stories of three women across generations — a Holocaust survivor, a grieving Israeli mother, and a young woman who survived captivity — into a powerful meditation on healing, forgiveness, and getting on with life.

THE CHOICE follows Dr. Edie Eger Holocaust survivor, renowned psychologist and author of the New York Times best-selling memoir and Oprah’s Book Club pick THE CHOICE. Her story is woven together with that of Iris Haim, an Israeli mother who lost her son on October 7th, and a young woman who was taken hostage and survived. Their journeys become a living dialogue across generations and across unimaginable loss — asking what it means to choose life when grief threatens to consume everything.

“THE CHOICE is the film I have been building toward my entire career,” said John David Coles, director. “As a close friend of the Eger family, I have long been inspired by Edie’s remarkable journey and wanted to share her wisdom with modern-day audiences. When I learned of her connection to Iris Haim, I immediately recognized a powerful narrative that needed to be told. Their stories bridge past and present in a remarkable way, and I feel privileged to bring them to light.”

A documentary with both an urgent pulse and an optimistic heart, THE CHOICE arrives at the Berkshire International Film Festival as a World Premiere, positioning the film to galvanize audiences who believe that the worst things that happen to us need not be the worst things about us.

THE CHOICE is directed by John David Coles. The film is produced by Coles, Pamela Ryan and Jason Orans. THE CHOICE is a Talking Wall/Gigantic Pictures production, inspired by Dr. Edie Eger’s New York Times best-selling memoir and Oprah’s Book Club pick of the same name.

ABOUT JOHN DAVID COLES

John David Coles is an award-winning director and producer. He was nominated for an Emmy and a PGA award for his work as an Executive Producer and director on the Netflix phenomenon HOUSE OF CARDS. His feature directorial debut, SIGNS OF LIFE, won the International Critics Prize at Deauville. Other long form credits include RISING SON with Matt Damon and Brian Dennehy, and DARROW with Kevin Spacey. His recent directing credits include the Disney+ series THE RIGHT STUFF, the Emmy Award-winning HOMELAND, the Epix original series BERLIN STATION, 11/22/63 for Hulu, and USA’s hit drama THE SINNER. Other credits include SEX AND THE CITY, WEST WING, DAMAGES and JUSTIFIED.

ABOUT GIGANTIC PICTURES

Gigantic Pictures is an Emmy and Independent Spirit nominated feature, documentary, podcast and television production company founded by Brian Devine and Jason Orans. Recent documentaries include Ramin Bahrani’s Oscar-shortlisted IF DREAMS WERE LIGHTNING, Nira Burstein’s CHARM CIRCLE, Matt Wechsler’s food doc THE JUNGLE and the podcast MAFIA TAPES. Features include CRUMB CATCHER, Boaz Yakin’s BOARDING SCHOOL, NAACP Image Award-winning NIGHT CATCHES US starring Anthony Mackie and Kerry Washington, and DARE starring Emmy Rossum and Rooney Mara. Other productions include Ramin Bahrani’s BLOOD KIN, GOODBYE SOLO and PLASTIC BAG, and the docs FRANK SERPICO, NIGHT SCHOOL and THE GREAT INVISIBLE directed by Margaret Brown.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.