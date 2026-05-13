JP Insurance Group Launches Commercial Property & Casualty Division

Expansion strengthens firm’s capabilities across commercial insurance, real estate, hospitality, and small business solutions.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JP Insurance Group has announced the launch of its Commercial Property & Casualty division, marking a significant expansion of the firm’s capabilities across commercial insurance, real estate and hospitality risk management, and small business solutions.The expansion represents a broader strategic initiative by the firm to build a modern commercial insurance platform focused on combining relationship-driven advisory services with operational efficiency and technology-enabled workflows.JP Insurance Group’s commercial platform is being developed around three core practice areas:• General Commercial Lines — Focused on serving middle-market and large commercial clients across a broad range of industries.• Real Estate & Hospitality — A specialty practice dedicated to hospitality, multifamily housing, and commercial real estate risks.• Select Business Unit (SBU) — A streamlined operating group designed to efficiently serve small business clients.“Commercial insurance is still fundamentally a relationship business,” said Joe Webster, Managing Director of Commercial Operations at JP Insurance Group. “Our goal is to build a platform that keeps the old-school fundamentals that matter, including responsiveness, technical expertise, advocacy, and trust, while leveraging technology and AI where it genuinely improves client experience and operational execution.”The division will be led by Webster, who brings nearly a decade of commercial insurance experience, including leadership roles overseeing large commercial portfolios, real estate placements, and operational teams serving middle-market and institutional clients.“Joe brings a rare combination of commercial insurance expertise, operational leadership, and relationship-driven client service,” said Jorge Perez, Founder & Owner of JP Insurance Group. “His background in real estate and complex commercial risks aligns with the first-class commercial platform we want to create. I believe he will play a major role in the next phase of growth for JP Insurance Group.”Prior to joining JP Insurance Group, Webster worked extensively with complex commercial portfolios, hospitality risks, multifamily housing, and institutional real estate clients. He also holds an MBA from Florida State University’s Insurance and Real Estate program and maintains the CPCU designation.About JP Insurance GroupJP Insurance Group is a full-service insurance brokerage providing commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance, and specialty risk advisory services to businesses and individuals throughout the United States. With offices in Miami, Knoxville, and Panama City, the firm focuses on delivering strategic insurance solutions backed by responsive service, technical expertise, and long-term client partnerships.

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