Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure Market Drivers 2026-2030: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure Market Report Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure Market Report Hydrogen (H2) + Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Fueling Infrastructure Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure market to surpass $75 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Sustainable Fuel market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $258 billion by 2030, with Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure to represent around 29% of the parent market. Within the broader Utilities industry, which is expected to be $9,379 billion by 2030, the Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the hydrogen + renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure market in 2030, valued at $24 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%. The exponential growth can be attributed to aggressive national hydrogen roadmaps across key economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, expanding investments in green hydrogen production capacity, rapid deployment of refueling corridors for fuel cell vehicles, increasing integration of renewable natural gas into existing gas distribution networks, strong public-private partnerships to build large-scale infrastructure ecosystems, and rising demand for decarbonized fuel solutions across transport, industrial, and power generation sectors.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the hydrogen + renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure market in 2030, valued at $17 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The exponential growth can be attributed to expanding hydrogen hub initiatives and regional infrastructure clusters, increasing adoption of fuel cell electric trucks and buses, growing investments in RNG production from landfill and agricultural waste sources, rapid expansion of pipeline blending and gas upgrading technologies, rising corporate commitments toward net-zero emissions, and continuous advancements in fueling station standardization and safety systems.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The hydrogen + renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure market is segmented by type into hydrogen production facilities, hydrogen storage facilities, hydrogen transportation infrastructure, hydrogen refueling stations, and other infrastructures. The hydrogen production facilities market will be the largest segment of the hydrogen + renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure market segmented by type, accounting for 42% or $32 billion of the total in 2030. The hydrogen production facilities market will be supported by the scaling up of electrolyzer installations for green hydrogen generation, increasing deployment of steam methane reforming with carbon capture for blue hydrogen, rising demand for on-site and distributed hydrogen production systems, expanding renewable energy integration to power hydrogen generation, and continuous technological improvements aimed at reducing production costs and enhancing efficiency across large-scale facilities.

The hydrogen + renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure market is segmented by production into steam methane reforming, coal gasification, electrolysis, and other productions.

The hydrogen + renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure market is segmented by technology into compression, liquefaction, and material based.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the hydrogen + renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure market leading up to 2030 is 28%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global hydrogen + renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to address strong push for decarbonization and net-zero targets accelerating transition toward low-carbon fuel ecosystems for hard-to-abate sectors, respond to rising adoption of alternative fuel vehicles and clean transport including fuel cell electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered buses requiring reliable fueling networks, and support government incentives and infrastructure investments through public sector funding and subsidies reducing financial barriers across the global energy and transportation landscape.

Strong Push For Decarbonization & Net-Zero Targets - The strong push for decarbonization and net-zero emission targets is expected to become a key growth driver for the hydrogen + renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure market by 2030. Governments and corporations across the globe are increasingly committing to long-term carbon neutrality goals, accelerating the transition toward low-carbon and zero-emission fuel ecosystems. Hydrogen and renewable natural gas are emerging as critical solutions for hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy transport, industrial heating, and grid balancing. This shift is encouraging large-scale deployment of fueling infrastructure, including production hubs, storage networks, and refueling stations. Industry stakeholders are actively aligning capital investments with sustainability roadmaps to meet evolving regulatory and environmental benchmarks. As a result, the strong push for decarbonization and net-zero targets is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Rising Adoption Of Alternative Fuel Vehicles & Clean Transport - The rising adoption of alternative fuel vehicles and clean transport solutions is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the hydrogen + renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure market by 2030. Increasing penetration of fuel cell electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered buses, and RNG-based commercial fleets is accelerating demand for reliable and accessible fueling networks. Transportation operators are shifting toward cleaner fuels to reduce operational emissions and comply with tightening environmental standards. This trend is also driving the development of dedicated fueling corridors and integrated infrastructure systems to support long-distance and high-utilization transport applications. Additionally, advancements in vehicle technologies are enhancing the viability of hydrogen and RNG as mainstream fuel options. Consequently, the rising adoption of alternative fuel vehicles and clean transport is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Government Incentives & Infrastructure Investments - Government incentives and infrastructure investments are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the hydrogen + renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure market by 2030. Public sector funding programs, subsidies, and policy frameworks are playing a crucial role in reducing the financial barriers associated with large-scale infrastructure deployment. Governments are actively supporting the development of hydrogen corridors, RNG production facilities, and cross-border energy networks to accelerate market adoption. These initiatives are also encouraging private sector participation and fostering innovation in infrastructure design and integration. Long-term policy clarity and funding commitments are strengthening investor confidence and enabling faster project execution timelines. Therefore, government incentives and infrastructure investments are projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Hydrogen + Renewable Natural Gas Fueling Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hydrogen production facilities market, the hydrogen storage facilities market, the hydrogen transportation infrastructure market, the hydrogen refueling stations market, and the other infrastructures market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $53 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing deployment of large-scale hydrogen generation plants, expanding need for high-capacity storage solutions to ensure supply reliability, growing development of pipeline and distribution networks for efficient fuel transport, rising installation of refueling stations to support expanding vehicle fleets, and continuous integration of renewable natural gas systems within existing energy infrastructure. This momentum reflects the broader transition toward diversified clean fuel ecosystems, enhancing energy security, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability across global energy and transportation sectors.

The hydrogen production facilities market is projected to grow by $23 billion, the hydrogen storage facilities market by $7 billion, the hydrogen transportation infrastructure market by $5 billion, the hydrogen refueling stations market by $14 billion, and the other infrastructures market by $4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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