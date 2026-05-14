Top Las Vegas Electrician Launches 90-Day Home Safety Initiative Following KSNV Feature

Whole Home Electrical Safety Inspection $69 Shane Viggiani | Owner Ampere Electric Ampere Electric Las Vegas Ampere Electric Las Vegas Electrician Ampere Electric Las Vegas - Electrical Installation Service

Ampere Electric reduces the cost of its comprehensive Whole Home Electrical Safety Inspection from $299 to $69 to protect Las Vegas during peak summer heat.

There is truly nothing more important than the safety of the families in our community, and your home should always be your safest place.” — Shane Vigianni

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a featured segment on KSNV’s Local Living, Ampere Electric has announced the launch of a new 90-day community safety initiative aimed at protecting Las Vegas homeowners from preventable electrical hazards.

For the next 90 days, the city's largest electrical installation services company is heavily discounting its comprehensive Whole Home Electrical Safety Inspection, dropping the regular price of $299 down to just $69.

With the intense Las Vegas heat putting heavy strain on residential electrical systems and air conditioning units, Ampere Electric aims to make preventative safety checks accessible to as many families as possible before peak summer loads cause dangerous or costly failures.

"As an electrician, I've seen firsthand how a small, hidden electrical issue can threaten a family's sanctuary," said Shane Viggiani, Owner of Ampere Electric. "There is truly nothing more important than the safety of the families in our community, and your home should always be your safest place. We launched this 90-day initiative because protecting your loved ones from preventable hazards shouldn't be delayed by worrying about the cost of an inspection. We want to remove that financial barrier so every family in Las Vegas can have true peace of mind."

The $69 Whole Home Electrical Safety Inspection covers critical residential power systems, including:

GFI & Grounding Systems: Essential checks to prevent electrical shocks in moisture-prone areas.

Surge Protection: Verifying defenses against power spikes that can destroy expensive appliances.

Smoke Detectors: Ensuring life-saving family safety devices are fully operational.

Outlets & Switches: Testing for heat, wear, and proper wiring to prevent hidden fire risks.

Panel Health: A full evaluation of the main breaker and sub-panels to ensure they can handle the home's electrical demand safely.

Homeowners in the Las Vegas area are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer before the 90-day window closes.

To claim the $69 safety inspection, residents can book directly through the newly updated website at ampereelectricnv.com or call (702) 979-1747.

About Ampere Electric Ampere Electric is a licensed electrical contractor and the largest electrical installation services company in Las Vegas. Dedicated to quality craftsmanship, transparency, and community safety, Ampere Electric provides comprehensive residential and commercial electrical services, from panel upgrades and lighting installations to emergency repairs.

Media Contact: David Nicoll GOGO Digital Marketing david@gogodigitalmarketing.com

LAS VEGAS HOME ELECTRICAL SAFETY INSPECTION FOR ONLY $69! ⚡ Call Ampere Electric 702-979-1747 👍

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