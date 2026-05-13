Shipwell Bridges Real-Time Data and Logistics Workflow Gap with First Production-Grade MCP Server for AI Assistants

A look at how a User's AI assistant connects to Shipwell's MCP server to access their operational ecosystem data.

Shipwell’s MCP Server provides AI assistants secure, real-time TMS access to automate workflows and synchronize worldwide supply chain data.

By launching this MCP Server... customers can plug Shipwell & our APIs directly into their most critical internal workflows & systems, allowing their own AI assistants to use the same real-time data” — Greg Price, CEO & Co-founder of Shipwell

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shipwell, a leader in AI-integrated transportation management solutions, today launches its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server –a new AI-native integration layer that allows AI assistants (LLMs) to securely connect to and operate across its Transportation Management System (TMS) Shipwell is the first TMS provider to launch a production-grade MCP Server, turning fragmented logistics data into a real-time foundation where customers and partners can build, extend, and automate workflows with AI.Closing the Context Gap for AI in LogisticsAs enterprise adoption of AI increases, most AI tools remain disconnected from the systems that power real-world organizations, creating a context gap. While they can generate insights, they often lack access to live operational data–limiting their ability to support decision-making in logistics and supply chain environments.The Shipwell MCP Server addresses this challenge by providing a standardized bridge built for AI, giving LLMs direct access to live transportation data, including shipments, carriers, contracts, invoices, and dock schedules.“We didn’t build MCP as another integration layer–we built it as the foundation for how AI interacts with logistics systems going forward,” said Charles Dickerson, VP of Engineering at Shipwell. “This gives both customers and partners a faster, more reliable way to build on top of real transportation data.”Key Capabilities for Logistics LeadersBy connecting AI assistants directly to operational systems using Shipwell’s MCP Server, logistics teams can:• Access real-time shipment, carrier, and financial data through a single entry point• Ask complex operational questions and receive instant, data-backed answers• Identify risks, delays, and cost discrepancies faster for better decision-makingThis capability allows organizations to transition from reactive workflows to proactive, AI-driven execution."At Shipwell, we’ve already proven the power of AI-driven logistics through our AI Studio and AI Workers , which currently automate thousands of complex tasks across our platform. By launching this MCP Server, we are taking that same production-grade intelligence and making it portable. Our customers can now plug Shipwell and our APIs directly into their most critical internal workflows and systems, allowing their own AI assistants to leverage the same real-time data and automation logic that powers our own ecosystem," said Greg Price, CEO & Co-founder of Shipwell.A New Model for Technology PartnersThe Shipwell MCP Server also introduces a new integration model for technology partners building AI-powered supply chain solutions.Instead of relying on traditional APIs that require extensive development and maintenance, partners can integrate once using MCP and immediately gain access to a comprehensive set of transportation capabilities through structured tools.This enables partners to:• Build AI-powered logistics applications in days, reducing time to market• Develop cross-platform workflows that span TMS, ERP, and WMS systems• Deliver new product experiences powered by real-time transportation dataThe MCP framework also supports multi-system AI workflows, allowing partners to combine their own MCP-enabled systems with Shipwell’s in a single AI assistant–eliminating the need for middleware or data synchronization.Enterprise-Ready Security and ScalabilityThe Shipwell MCP Server is designed for enterprise use, with robust security and governance controls built in. Data access is tenant-scoped, permissions are enforced server-side, and all interactions follow the same authentication model as Shipwell’s existing API infrastructure.The platform is compatible with leading AI frameworks and models, including those from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and other providers, allowing customers and partners to build within their preferred ecosystems.Available NowThe Shipwell MCP Server is available today, with both production and sandbox environments supporting rapid onboarding, testing, and development.Customers can begin leveraging AI assistants to access and analyze their transportation data immediately, while partners can build and deploy AI-powered logistics workflows with significantly reduced integration effort.

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