Resurfacing project to begin on US 24 north of Buena Vista

Chaffee & Lake Counties — The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contracting partner, United Companies, will begin a resurfacing project along US Highway 24 north of Buena Vista starting May 18. Motorists should plan for alternating traffic and up to 15-minute delays through the project’s completion in September.

The project will improve approximately nine miles along US 24 north of Buena Vista, near Mountain View Drive, to Granite, south of the US 24/CO Highway 82 intersection (Mile Points 192 to 202). Work will include resurfacing the highway, rumble strip installation, guardrail improvements, road sign replacement and striping.

“US 24 between Buena Vista and Granite is a vital corridor through the upper Arkansas River Valley, linking local communities to the Front Range and providing access to a plethora of outdoor recreation activities and regional travel,” said Transportation Director Julie Constan. “This project will enhance safety and add years of life to the highway surface, accommodating increasing traffic volumes as more people venture from urban areas to recreate and live in rural settings.”

The resurfacing improvements will extend the life of the roadway, enhance safety, and deliver a smoother, more reliable ride for motorists. Additional benefits of the project include installation of new guardrail that will be 31 inches high, designed to meet updated safety standards. The higher railing will help vehicles that veer off course remain on the roadway more effectively, making this corridor safer for the traveling public.

An additional resurfacing project will take place north of this work zone on US 24 between Leadville and Minturn (MP 148 to 175). This is a separate work zone that will have up to 15 minute delays between May and November 2026. Learn more at codot.gov/projects/us24leadvilleresurfacing.

Traffic Impacts

Daytime hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic impacts will include:

Vehicles will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic guided by pilot vehicles and flagging personnel

Motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays

12-foot width restrictions will be in place through the duration of the project

Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph through the work zone and traffic fines will be doubled

Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zone, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles and give themselves extra travel time

Map of the US 24 resurfacing project work zone between Granite and Buena Vista (Mile Points 192 to 202).

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!