Faith Entrepreneur Launches 30-Day "God Tap" Challenge After Overcoming Anxiety, Alcohol and The Need For Approval

Part of the journey that inspired the mission behind God Tap: less distraction, more presence, more purpose.

A structured 30-day journey for people who want more clarity on where God is leading them.

I spent 20 years pushing God away, battling anxiety, alcohol, and the need for approval. When I surrendered, everything changed. God Tap exists so others can find clarity and peace sooner than I did.” — Gabe

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FORMER SKEPTIC TURNED FAITH ENTREPRENEUR LAUNCHES 30-DAY PROGRAM TO HELP PEOPLE BREAK FREE FROM DISTRACTION AND HEAR GOD MORE CLEARLYGod Tap's 30-Day Alignment Journey combines daily scripture, guided prayer, fitness plans, and clean nutrition into a structured spiritual reset, launching now at godtapchallenge.com God Tap, a faith-driven wellness brand founded by Gabe Butterfield, today announced the launch of the 30-Day God Tap Alignment Journey, a 60-page digital guide and physical product bundle available now at godtapchallenge.com. The program includes a guide, access to the God Tap online community, and a limited-edition God Tap hat. A free 3-Day God Tap Challenge is also available as an entry point for new participants.At a time when studies show rising rates of anxiety, digital burnout, and declining spiritual engagement among Americans, God Tap was built as a structured reset, designed to help believers move from confusion to clarity through consistent daily routine. The program addresses what Butterfield describes as the core barrier most individuals face: not a lack of faith, but an environment so saturated with noise that God's direction becomes nearly impossible to hear.The 30-day program is organized into four progressive weekly themes: Letting Go, Listening, Confirmation, and Calling. Each day includes a scripture reading, original prayer, a recommended worship song, a daily habit checklist, and a journaling prompt for tracking personal "God Tap" moments, divine confirmations participants learn to recognize through peace, repetition, scripture alignment, and what the guide describes as a quiet inner witness. Weekly checkpoint pages and habit trackers reinforce progress across all 30 days."I spent 20 years pushing God away, battling anxiety, leaning on alcohol, and living for the approval of everyone around me. When I finally surrendered, everything shifted. God Tap exists so other people don't have to wait as long as I did to find that clarity."— Gabe Butterfield, Founder, God TapThe bundle includes beginner, intermediate, and advanced workout plans; a clean eating guide with go-to meal templates; a fasting guide with options for 1-, 2-, and 3-day fasts, including a digital fast alternative for those with health considerations; and a four-week curated worship playlist paired to each phase of the journey.Alongside the guide, Butterfield built and personally leads the God Tap Community, a dedicated space hosted on Skool, one of the fastest-growing platforms for faith and personal development communities. The community was designed to give participants a place to share God Tap moments, stay accountable to daily routines, ask questions, and encourage one another through the process. For Butterfield, the community is not an add-on; it is a core part of the mission. "Isolation is one of the biggest reasons people fall back into old patterns," he says. "The community exists so no one has to do this alone."God Tap is designed for people at any stage of faith, from those returning to spiritual practice after years away, to those already active in their faith who want greater clarity and intentionality. The program does not claim guaranteed outcomes; individual results vary based on commitment and consistency. Its framework is grounded in scripture and built around the conviction that alignment is a posture, not a performance.ABOUT GOD TAPGod Tap was founded by Gabe Butterfield, a faith entrepreneur based in Ohio. After a personal transformation that included overcoming addiction, depression, and years of spiritual distance, Butterfield traveled to Africa on a mission trip that deepened his conviction that God is actively speaking, and that most people are simply too distracted to hear Him. God Tap was built to give others a structured, accessible path to spiritual alignment. The program is available at godtapchallenge.com.###Media Inquiries:Gabe Butterfield, Foundergodtapchallenge.comA free 3-Day God Tap Challenge is available for media preview at godtapchallenge.com.

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