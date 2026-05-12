A Sound of Distant Thunder Brings the Final Year of the Civil War to Life Through One Family’s Struggle

A Sound Of Distant Thunder by William E. Sherrill

William E. Sherrill delivers a sweeping historical novel that explores faith, sacrifice, survival, and the emotional cost of war during the Siege of Petersburg.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his powerful historical novel, A Sound of Distant Thunder, author William E. Sherrill transports readers into the final year of the American Civil War through an emotionally rich and deeply human story centered in Petersburg, Virginia. Combining historical accuracy with compelling personal narratives, the novel captures the devastating realities of war while examining themes of faith, family, courage, and moral conflict.

Set during the final campaigns leading to the fall of Petersburg and the surrender at Appomattox Courthouse, the story follows the Stoner family as the conflict they once managed to avoid closes in around them. For years, Jacob Stoner, the patriarch of Oak Manor, has attempted to shield his family from the war due to his Christian belief that fighting is wrong.

Through a cast of deeply developed characters, Sherrill explores how war reshapes lives both on the battlefield and at home. Readers witness John Stoner’s struggle with anger and vengeance, Emily Stoner’s efforts to hold her family together amid chaos, and young Paul Stoner’s desire to prove himself despite the dangers surrounding him. Alongside them are soldiers, loved ones, and loyal companions who each confront the emotional and spiritual toll of a nation divided.

The novel carefully weaves historical events such as the Battle of the Wilderness, the Bloody Angle, the Siege of Petersburg, prison camps, and the destruction of the Shenandoah Valley into the personal journeys of its characters. Rather than focusing solely on military conflict, A Sound of Distant Thunder highlights the emotional endurance of families, the burden of personal beliefs during wartime, and the difficult choices individuals must make when survival and morality collide.

Inspired by the enduring human stories behind the Civil War, Sherrill sought to create a narrative that balances historical detail with emotional authenticity. His writing reflects a deep appreciation for the complexities of faith, loyalty, and sacrifice experienced by those living through one of America’s most defining and painful periods.

Written for readers who enjoy historical fiction, Civil War history, and character-driven storytelling, the novel offers both an immersive historical experience and a moving reflection on the personal costs of war. Readers interested in family sagas, faith-based themes, and emotionally layered narratives will find the story both compelling and memorable.

William E. Sherrill is an author dedicated to bringing history to life through richly detailed storytelling and emotionally resonant characters. His work focuses on exploring the human experiences behind historical events while examining themes of faith, perseverance, and moral conviction.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0h8ZmK9M

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