The Echo Awards Announce Katherine Jacobsen of the Committee to Protect Journalists as Keynote Speaker at Awards Lunch

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Echo Awards today announced Katherine Jacobsen , U.S., Canada and Caribbean Program Coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), as the keynote speaker for the inaugural awards luncheon scheduled for June 11 at Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center in Reston, VA. The Echo Awards celebrate excellence in public sector media and communications and will recognize the achievements of journalists across nine categories as well as two individuals for lifetime achievement.The CPJ is a non-profit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide and defends the rights of journalists to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal. Since 2019, Jacobsen has worked as CPJ’s U.S. researcher, reporting on issues including press freedom violations during the Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. and the Capital Gazette shooting trial proceedings. She has also recently worked on advocacy efforts with Canadian journalists denied access to report on anti-logging protests.Previously, Jacobsen reported for The Associated Press in Moscow, where she covered nuclear waste dumping, climbing HIV rates among drug users, and Russia’s air campaign in Syria. As a reporter in Ukraine, she covered the Maidan protests, Crimea’s annexation, the separatist takeover of Donetsk, and reform efforts in Kiev for outlets including Businessweek, U.S. News and World Report, Foreign Policy, and Al-Jazeera English."I'm honored to speak at the inaugural Echo Awards and celebrate journalists whose reporting brings transparency and accountability to the public sector at a critical moment in American history,” said Jacobsen. “As journalists face increasing pressure at home and abroad, public interest reporting is more essential than ever for informing communities, strengthening democratic institutions, and holding power to account."The Echo Awards are sponsored by a host committee representing the broader public sector communications and industry community, including: W2 Communications, Focused Image, RMK Productions, Boscobel Marketing Communications, Birdsong Partners, Sage Communications, Merritt Group, REQ, Yes&, and Carahsoft. Sponsors include Armis from ServiceNow, BLC Digital Strategies, EIN Presswire, Federal News Network, Knox Systems, and O’Dwyer’s PR.“Public sector journalism is essential to a transparent democracy, and we are proud to launch this program recognizing the media that delivers both breaking news and in-depth reporting in service of the public,” said Evan Weisel, Principal and Co-Founder, W2 Communications and a member of the Echo Awards Planning Committee. “We are especially pleased to welcome Katherine Jacobsen as our keynote speaker; her commitment to defending journalists worldwide underscores the importance of the work being honored through the Echo Awards.”Voting remains open until May 15, visit: https://theechoawards.com/voting/ Ticket and table sales are available for purchase at: https://theechoawards.com/sponsorships-and-tickets/

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