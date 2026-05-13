RED BEAR Negotiation Named a Selling Power 2026 Top Sales Training Company for the 4th Consecutive Year

SellingPower Top Sales Training Companies 2026

Sales Negotiation Training Recognized 4 Years in a Row for Programs That Build World-Class Negotiators.

Our sales training isn't about teaching tactics; it's about rewiring how your team approaches selling value-based, profitable agreements.” — Chad Mulligan, Founder and CEO of RED BEAR Negotiation

CROWN POINT, IN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RED BEAR Negotiation, a global leader in sales negotiation training for enterprise teams, today announced it has been named a Selling Power 2026 Top Sales Training Company. This marks the 4th consecutive year RED BEAR has earned this recognition, building on its selections in 2023, 2024, and 2025.The back-to-back-to-back-to-back recognition underscores the measurable, repeatable impact of RED BEAR's behavior-based approach to negotiation training for sales teams operating in complex, high-stakes commercial environments."Selling determines if business gets done. Negotiation determines how it gets done—what the agreement ultimately looks like. At RED BEAR, we help organizations excel at both, because the best companies don’t chase growth at any cost; they drive profitable growth," said Chad Mulligan, Founder and CEO of RED BEAR Negotiation. "Being recognized by Selling Power 4 years in a row validates what our clients already experience: RED BEAR transforms negotiation from a liability into a competitive edge. We train people to understand buyer behavior, navigate complexity, and negotiate with intention. That translates to real revenue impact."Selling Power noted that quality Sales Training remains essential to B2B revenue teams navigating AI-driven change, faster decision cycles, and a higher bar for insight-led conversations. The selection criteria for the 2026 list included depth and breadth of training programs, innovative course and delivery offerings, contributions to the sales training market, AI integration, and client satisfaction and feedback. Selling Power surveyed and considered feedback from nearly 370 clients of the companies that applied.RED BEAR works with sales organizations, key account teams, and commercial leaders across industries, from energy and chemicals to consumer goods and technology, to build stronger negotiation capabilities at scale. Its programs are designed to give enterprise teams the skills, preparation frameworks, and shared language needed to protect margins, create mutual value, and consistently close high-stakes agreements.Recent client results reflect that emphasis on practical, immediate impact:"Two days with RED BEAR did more to develop our commercial team than 12 months of internal coaching. The impact was immediate and measurable." — Commercial Director, Global Energy Company"One of the most practical sales training programs I have experienced in 15 years. I walked out with a plan I could deploy the very next day." — Senior Director, Sales Strategy, Major Consumer Goods Company"Exceptional quality. The RED BEAR methodology bridges theory and practice better than any sales training we have run internally or externally in the past five years." — Head of Commercial Excellence, Global Chemical CompanySales and commercial leaders can view the full Selling Power 2026 Top Sales Training Companies list at https://bit.ly/3R2BJwo and learn more about RED BEAR's approach to sales negotiation training HERE! About RED BEAR NegotiationRED BEAR Negotiation is a global performance improvement firm dedicated to transforming people, teams, and organizations into world-class negotiators. Forward-thinking companies around the world, across every industry, rely on RED BEAR's proprietary negotiation training to maximize the profitability of their negotiated agreements. Contact us HERE! About Selling PowerSelling Power is the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981. In addition to Selling Power magazine, Personal Selling Power, Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as the AI 4 Sales newsletter. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, attended by more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. Visit sellingpower.com.

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