Sunwise Capital Funds $2.1 Million SBA Loan for Texas-Based Commercial Cleaning and Industrial Services Company

Tailored Financing Solutions for Growing Businesses Since 2010 Mark Kane and Sunwise Capital recognized as an Official 2026 Member of the Forbes Finance Council.

Financing supports debt refinance, fleet optimization, working capital, & expansion for a 10-year operating business with strong revenue, credit, & collateral

Many businesses don’t have a revenue problem—they have a debt structure problem. Better-aligned capital can improve cash flow and support long-term growth.” — Mark Kane

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunwise Capital announced the successful funding of a $2.1 million SBA financing package for an established Texas-based commercial cleaning and industrial services company specializing in professional pressure washing, fleet washing, industrial steam cleaning, dry ice cleaning, equipment rentals, and related commercial maintenance services.

The company has been operating for more than 10 years and has built a strong reputation serving commercial, industrial, and fleet-based customers throughout the Waco, Texas market and surrounding region. With approximately $6 million to $7 million in annual sales, a strong credit profile, and a meaningful base of owned business assets, the company represented the type of established operating business Sunwise Capital is built to support.

The financing was structured to help the company refinance existing obligations, improve working capital, support fleet-related needs, and create additional flexibility for future growth. For many service businesses, revenue alone does not solve every capital challenge. Even profitable companies can experience pressure when repayment terms are too short, debt payments are too compressed, or financing does not match the actual operating cycle of the business.

In this case, the company had the fundamentals lenders typically want to see: a decade in business, consistent revenue, strong credit, valuable titled equipment, and real estate assets. The challenge was finding a financing structure that better aligned with the company’s long-term goals.

“This transaction is a strong example of how the right financing structure can make a major difference for an established business,” said Mark Kane, CEO of Sunwise Capital. “The company had real revenue, real assets, strong credit, and a proven operating history. Our role was to help position those strengths properly and move the transaction across the finish line.”

The borrower operates in a demanding service sector where equipment, vehicles, trailers, trained labor, and reliable cash flow all play a critical role. The company provides high-quality pressure washing, industrial steam cleaning, dry ice cleaning, fleet washing, and equipment rental services to commercial and industrial customers. These services often require specialized equipment, dependable vehicles, and the ability to respond quickly to customer demand.

Over the past decade, the company has invested heavily in its operating platform. It owns more than 40 trailers free and clear, with clear titles and no liens, creating a substantial collateral base. In addition, the business owns commercial property and yard assets that further strengthen its financial profile. This combination of revenue, credit quality, and collateral helped support the completed SBA financing.

For business owners, collateral can be a powerful advantage when used properly. However, owning assets does not automatically guarantee the best financing outcome. The structure of the loan, the repayment term, the use of proceeds, and the lender’s ability to understand the business all matter. In this transaction, Sunwise Capital worked to help match the company’s strengths with a financing solution that supported the owner’s broader objectives.

The $2.1 million SBA loan provides the company with a stronger foundation to manage existing obligations and invest in continued growth. Proceeds are expected to support debt refinancing, fleet-related needs, working capital, marketing efforts, and potential new service offerings. By improving the capital structure, the company is better positioned to manage cash flow and continue serving customers without being constrained by shorter-term repayment pressure.

“Many successful businesses do not have a revenue problem,” the Sunwise Capital spokesperson added. “They have a structure problem. When the debt is too short-term or the payments do not fit the business, even a strong company can feel boxed in. Better-structured capital can create breathing room and allow the owner to focus on operations, customers, and growth.”

The transaction also highlights a common issue facing established businesses with equipment-heavy operations. Companies that rely on trucks, trailers, machinery, and specialized tools often need capital that reflects the useful life of those assets. Short repayment windows can create pressure, especially when the assets are being used to generate revenue over many years. SBA financing can provide a more suitable structure for qualifying businesses by extending repayment flexibility and supporting broader business purposes.

For this Texas company, the financing was not just about accessing capital. It was about improving the way capital supported the business. The owner had built a durable company with a long operating history, strong customer demand, valuable equipment, and significant collateral. Sunwise Capital helped translate those strengths into a funding outcome designed to support the company’s next phase.

The funding comes at a time when many small and mid-sized businesses are reviewing their existing debt, equipment obligations, and working capital needs. Rising costs, compressed margins, labor demands, and changing customer expectations have made financing structure more important than ever. Business owners who have strong revenue and valuable assets may still find themselves limited if their financing terms are not aligned with the way their company actually operates.

Sunwise Capital continues to work with established businesses across industries to identify funding options based on revenue, assets, credit profile, operating history, and long-term objectives. The firm assists business owners seeking SBA financing, working capital, equipment financing, debt restructuring, and growth capital.

“This is exactly the kind of business we are proud to help,” said the Sunwise Capital spokesperson. “The owner built a real company over many years. The business had the revenue, the assets, and the track record. We were able to help secure financing that recognized that strength.”

The completed $2.1 million SBA financing gives the company additional room to refinance, reinvest, and continue expanding its commercial cleaning and industrial services operation. For Sunwise Capital, the transaction reflects its broader mission: helping business owners access capital that fits the business, not just capital that fills a temporary gap.

About Sunwise Capital

Sunwise Capital provides business financing solutions for established companies seeking SBA financing, working capital, equipment financing, debt restructuring, and growth capital. The firm works with business owners across a wide range of industries to identify practical funding options based on revenue, assets, credit profile, business history, and long-term goals.

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