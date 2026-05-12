Hamburg based rock band Sloppy Joe's releases a limited-edition vinyl LP of their debut album

Vinyl LP "Eight Reasons To Rock" by Sloppy Joe's Official Logo of the band Sloppy Joe's

Debut Album on Vinyl out on September 25, 2026

HAMBURG, GERMANY, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks the 10th anniversary of the debut album * Eight Reasons To Rock * by the Hamburg rock band Sloppy Joe's . Until now, it has only been available on CD and digitally.The album will now be re-released on September 25, 2026, as a limited-edition special edition vinyl LP featuring two additional live bonus tracks. All songs have been completely remastered and will be released on silver vinyl via the Osnabrueck-based label Timezone Records RELEASE INFO:Band: Sloppy Joe'sAlbum Title: Eight Reasons To RockGenre: Rock, MetalFormat: Vinyl LPLabel: Timezone RecordsRelease Date: September 25, 2026MORE ABOUT SLOPPY JOE'S:Formed in 2011 - Sloppy Joe's from Hamburg (Germany) is one of the upcomers in the New Wave Of Classic Rock. Taking influences from legendary acts such as KISS, Guns n' Roses or AC/DC and mixing in the own style - this power trio has a fresh and hard-hitting rock sound. Winning over audiences all over Germany and Switzerland on their first tours, the three rockaholics are just getting started: Jesse Garon (Guitar/Vocals), Johnny Angel (Bass) and Paetzy Daevey (Drums) are providing blistering guitarriffs, cutting ass bass and heavy drums. The band also gives "rock'n'roll soul" to the past five decades of music by injecting guts and class into previously cheesy pop hits such as: Love really hurts without you (Billy Ocean), Delilah (Tom Jones) or Diana (Paul Anka) with an energetic Rock show live concept. Since the release of the self-titled SLOPPY JOE'S EP in 2013 the Band has performed over 200 live concerts in Europe.MILESTONES:12/2013 - Release of the "EP SLOPPY JOE'S"09/2016 - Release of the album "EIGHT REASONS TO ROCK"05/2018 - Ranked #28 among the best German rock bands (Radio21)10/2019 - Release of the album "DEVIL'S MUSIC" (CD, vinyl, digital)10/2022 - Release of the live EP "LIVE IN HAMBURG (Vol.1)" (CD, Digital)TOUR DATES:

Sloppy Joe's - Right Decision (Official Video)

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