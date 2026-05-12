Pictured Rocks Kayaking Launches Exclusive Spray Falls Tour on Michigan's Lake Superior

Kayakers pose for a photo at Spray Falls along the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

New Kayak Tour Offers Rare Water-Level Access to Iconic Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Waterfall

MUNISING , MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pictured Rocks Kayaking is proud to announce the launch of its newest guided adventure, the Spray Falls Kayak Tour , a one-of-a-kind experience that provides paddlers with rare, up-close access to one of the most breathtaking natural features along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.Beginning June 28 through August 22, the tour will operate daily at 1:30 PM, offering guests a unique opportunity to explore the dramatic Lake Superior shoreline and witness Spray Falls, a stunning 70-foot waterfall cascading directly into the lake — an experience that cannot be replicated from land.A Perspective Few Ever SeeWhile Spray Falls can be viewed from above via an 8–9-mile round-trip hike along the North Country Trail, the base of the waterfall is only accessible from the water. This new tour offers paddlers the rare chance to experience the falls from Lake Superior itself—arguably the most dramatic and photogenic vantage point.An Adventure Built for Access and ComfortThe experience begins with a scenic 40-minute boat ride to the iconic Indian Head rock formation, where guests are launched into their kayaks. From there, participants will embark on approximately two hours of guided paddling along one of the most visually striking stretches of the Pictured Rocks shoreline, culminating at Spray Falls."Adding the Spray Falls tour has been on our radar for quite some time. Guests consistently ask if they can get closer to Spray Falls, especially after spotting it in the distance at the end of their kayak tour. We’re just as excited as they are to finally offer this experience — especially for returning guests who have been hoping for the opportunity to explore it up close." - Deidre Phillipson, General ManagerUnmatched Access with Built-In SafetyA key differentiator of the Spray Falls Kayak Tour is the support vessel accompanying the experience—a 50-foot-long, 20-foot-wide boat powered by twin 425-horsepower engines, equipped with onboard restrooms to enhance guest comfort and safety throughout the journey.Pictured Rocks Kayaking is currently the only outfitter offering this tour with a dedicated support vessel nearby, providing an added layer of safety and accessibility for guests of varying experience levels.Booking InformationThe Spray Falls Kayak Tour is expected to be one of the most in-demand experiences of the summer season, given its limited daily departures and exclusive access.Reservations are now open and can be made by visiting:About Pictured Rocks KayakingPictured Rocks Kayaking is a premier adventure outfitter based in Munising, Michigan, specializing in guided kayak experiences along the cliffs, caves, and shoreline of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Known for its safety-first approach and unique boat-supported excursions, the company provides unforgettable ways for visitors to experience one of the Midwest’s most iconic natural landscapes.

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