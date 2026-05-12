Notice of Office Closure: Monday, May 25th 2026, Memorial Day. The Regulatory Commission of Alask

Notice of Office Closure: Monday, May 25th 2026, Memorial Day. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska will be closed for business on Monday, May 25th, 2026, in observance of Memorial Day. We will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, May 26th, 2026.







Date Issued: 5/12/2026

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