Hot Water Guys Launches Whole-Home Filtration to Remove Chemicals from Houston Tap Water

Two paths to cleaner water for the whole house. Which setup fits your home? Hot Water Guys - Houston's water heater and filtration team. Three cartridges, three jobs: ACB pulls chlorine and VOCs, KDF reduces heavy metals like lead and iron, and PHO prevents scale before it reaches your pipes.

Hot Water Guys, Houston's top tankless installer, now offers whole-home water filtration to remove chemicals, scale, and sediment before they reach your pipes.

When you've got kids in the house, you start paying closer attention to what's in the water. A whole-home filter takes the chlorine and chemicals out before bath time or the next glass at the sink.” — Tom Massimin

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greater Houston's leading tankless water heater installer now offers professional installation of salt-free descalers and multi-stage filtration systems — protecting the water before it reaches the equipment they've spent 20 years installingHOUSTON, TX — April 2026 — Hot Water Guys , Greater Houston's most trusted tankless water heater installation company , today announced the addition of whole-home water filtration and conditioning services to its residential offering. Co-founded by Master Plumber Kenny Browning and industry veteran Tom Massimin, the company has completed over 1,400 tankless installations and maintained more than 1,300 systems across Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Liberty, and portions of Waller and Chambers Counties. Water filtration is the next logical extension of that work.The connection is direct. Tankless water heaters are among the most hard-water-sensitive systems in a home- their copper heat exchangers are precisely where scale does its worst damage. Hot Water Guys has built its reputation on proper sizing, correct installation, and annual professional descaling to keep those systems running for the 20-year lifespan they're designed for. Treating the incoming water before it reaches the unit is the upstream half of that same equation."Every tankless system we install is only as good as the water running through it," said co-founder Tom Massimin. "Water filtration is something we should have offered alongside installation from day one."Two Systems Now Available for Professional InstallationWaterBoss Whole House Water Descaler (WB-WH-DSCLR)For homeowners seeking a zero-maintenance, salt-free approach to scale control, the WaterBoss Descaler uses proprietary SMART-SCALE media to convert dissolved hard minerals into inactive microscopic crystal particles that pass harmlessly through plumbing without adhering to pipe walls, fixtures, or -critically- tankless heat exchangers. The system requires no electricity, no salt, no backwashing, and no ongoing upkeep. It installs inline on the main water supply line and works continuously for up to 6 years or 600,000 gallons, with a 7-gallon-per-minute flow rate and a compact footprint that fits where traditional water softeners cannot. Designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA, it is best suited for Houston homes with moderate hard water under 15 grains per gallon.Express Water 3-Stage Anti-Scale Whole House Filtration System (WH300SCPS)For homeowners who want comprehensive contaminant filtration alongside scale prevention, the Express Water WH300SCPS moves household water through three sequential stages — sediment filtration, PHO anti-scale treatment, and activated carbon -reducing chlorine, dirt, VOCs, and scale-causing minerals before a single drop reaches any faucet, appliance, or tankless unit in the home. Housed in a heavy-duty stainless steel frame with food-grade filter housings, the system delivers up to 15 gallons per minute through 1" standard connections with no meaningful pressure drop. Three built-in pressure gauges allow homeowners to monitor filter performance at a glance. Filter sets are rated for up to 100,000 gallons or 6 to 12 months depending on local water quality.Installation by the Same Team That Sized Your Tankless UnitBoth systems install on the main water supply line at the point of entry- upstream of the tankless or tank water heater, where they protect every fixture and appliance in the home. Hot Water Guys' licensed technicians handle placement, fitting, sealing, and system flush, then walk every homeowner through operation, monitoring, and filter replacement schedules. The same approach that earned the company over 1,400 five-star Google reviews, 70+ on Angi, and 30+ on Yelp applies here: transparent pricing, no upsell games, and a written report at the end of every job.Hot Water Guys is factory-authorized to service Rinnai, Navien, Noritz, Takagi, and Rheem tankless systems and carries OEM parts on every truck. Appointments for water filtration consultations are typically available within 48 hours.About Hot Water GuysHot Water Guys was founded by Tom Massimin and Master Plumber Kenny Browning with a singular focus: deliver better tankless water heating to the Greater Houston area. Over more than 20 years, the company has grown from a small family business into Houston's most recognized tankless installation and service team, completing over 1,400 residential and commercial installations across 22+ communities. Services include tankless water heater installation, repair, and maintenance; commercial tankless systems for restaurants, hotels, and apartment complexes; tank water heater installation and repair; and now whole-home water filtration. Hot Water Guys is located at 352 Link Rd, Houston, TX 77009.To schedule a water filtration installation or request a free estimate, call 832-673-0909, email info@hotwaterguys.com, or visit hotwaterguys.com.

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