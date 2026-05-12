FemiClear Brings Intimate Health Solutions to Target Shelves Nationwide

FemiClear BV Symptoms & Genital Herpes Symptoms now available in Target Nationwide

FemiClear expands access to clinically studied intimate health solutions with a nationwide Target launch this April.

Our expansion into Target stores is about removing barriers, whether that’s access, education, or stigma, and helping women feel supported in a category that has historically been difficult to shop.” — Caroline Goodner, CEO & Co-Founder of FemiClear

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FemiClear, a leader in clinically studied, effective solutions for intimate health, announced the expansion of its retail presence with the launch of FemiClear for Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) Symptoms and FemiClear for Genital Herpes Symptoms in Target stores nationwide this April.This in-store launch marks a significant step forward in improving accessibility to intimate health solutions, bringing effective, over-the-counter options directly to women where they already shop. While intimate health concerns are incredibly common, the category is often underserved, stigmatized, and confusing to navigate at shelf, leaving many women unsure of what to choose or where to turn for the best solution.“Women deserve solutions that actually work and they deserve to find them easily and conveniently,” said Caroline Goodner, CEO & Co-Founder of FemiClear. “Our expansion into Target stores is about removing barriers, whether that’s access, education, or stigma, and helping women feel supported in a category that has historically been difficult to shop.”PRODUCT INNOVATION DESIGNED FOR REAL-LIFE RELIEFFemiClear for Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) Symptoms:FemiClear for BV Symptoms is a clinically studied solution made with organic ingredients and designed to provide fast-acting relief from common BV symptoms.Proof of Efficacy:• Kills 99% of BV-associated bacteria in lab testing*• 91% of users reported symptoms such as fishy odor, excess discharge, and irritation were eliminated**• Designed to provide relief within 24 hours and requires just 2 dosesFemiClear for Genital Herpes Symptoms:FemiClear for Genital Herpes Symptoms is a non-prescription topical solution made with organic ingredients to help soothe itching, burning, pain, and discomfort associated with outbreaks.Proof of Efficacy:• Kills 99% of HSV-1 and HSV-2 in lab testing*• 90% of users reported less severe outbreaks after use**• Quickly soothe itching, burning, pain, and discomfortMAKING A CONFUSING CATEGORY MORE APPROACHABLEFemiClear is redefining the in-store shopping experience by combining clear, educational messaging with effective, science-backed formulas. Through intuitive packaging, straightforward language, and targeted solutions, the brand helps women better understand their symptoms and choose the right product with confidence.In categories like BV and genital herpes symptoms, where misinformation and uncertainty are common, FemiClear is committed to being a trusted, authoritative resource for women. The brand continues to invest in consumer education, empowering women with the knowledge they need to take control of their intimate health.EFFECTIVE RELIEF, NOW MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVERFemiClear’s formulas are designed to deliver fast, effective symptom relief using naturally derived ingredients and patented technology. According to NIQ’s OmniShopper Panel data, 82% of today’s FemiClear shoppers are also Target Guests. By expanding into Target stores, FemiClear is making these solutions more accessible, visible, and normalized, helping bring intimate care into the everyday health and wellness conversation.“This new partnership with Target marks a meaningful step in expanding access to clinically backed, better for her, intimate health solutions. Together, we’re bringing greater visibility, clarity, and confidence to a category that has long been underserved, meeting women where they shop with solutions they can trust,” said Janet Carter Smith, VP of Sales for FemiClear.This launch builds on FemiClear’s partnership with Target, reinforcing shared priorities around innovation, accessibility, and a better guest experience.EMPOWERING WOMEN THROUGH EDUCATION AND ACCESSFemiClear’s mission goes beyond products, it’s about changing how women experience and navigate intimate health. By showing up both on shelf and through education, the brand is helping women feel more informed, more confident, and less alone in managing common concerns like BV, Yeast Infections, UTIs, and Herpes.“When women feel informed, they feel empowered,” added Goodner. “We’re proud to help lead that shift, making intimate health easier to understand, easier to shop, and easier to talk about.”________________________________________ABOUT FEMICLEARFemiClear, is an intimate health brand dedicated to providing clinically studied, effective solutions for common intimate health concerns, including bacterial vaginosis (BV), yeast infections, urinary health, and genital herpes symptoms. With a focus on innovation, education, and accessibility, FemiClear is on a mission to transform how women experience and manage their intimate health.Claims based on clinical and/or in vitro laboratory (non-human, non-animal) studies, and traditional homeopathic practice (not accepted medical evidence; not FDA evaluated).*Laboratory testing (non-human/non-animal). See femiclear.com/info**Data on file. Individual results may vary. See femiclear.com/info

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